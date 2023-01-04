'Very intensive' preparations underway for 17th Lovelock Classic at Timaru's Aorangi Park

Organising committee member Linley Welford at the Aorangi Park athletics track on Wednesday ahead of the Lovelock Classic in Timaru this weekend.

The Lovelock Classic is back on and “very intensive” preparations are already underway for the big day.

The first Athletics New Zealand Grand Prix meeting of the season, to be held at Aorangi Park on Saturday, has 129 seniors entered, with 22 for the men’s Lovelock Mile, 13 in the women’s Lovelock Mile and 180 in the junior category, according to organising committee member Linley Welford.

Welford said star athletes such as national champion, Shay Veitch (Otago) and Tiaan Whelpton (Canterbury) are to participate in the annual meeting, now in its 17th year.

“The long jump will be hotly contested with some notable athletes like Shay Veitch and Felix McDonald,” Welford said.

“Also for the kids, the Lovelock Classic will be a buildup to the Colgate Games in Timaru the week after. There are a lot of quality athletes participating this year.

“We had a lot of participants last year because they were taking part to qualify or get another backup qualifying performance for the Commonwealth Games. But the number of athletes taking part this year is still exponentially good.”

The mile and the meeting are named after Jack Lovelock, the 1936 Berlin Olympics gold medal winner in the 1500m setting a world record (3:47.8) which was three years after he broke the world mile record in 4:07.6. Lovelock was educated at Fairlie School and Timaru Boys’ High School.

Welford said a lot of athletes who took part in the 2022 Lovelock Classic enjoyed the amenities and facilities and have decided to come back this year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Linley Welford said the quality of the Lovelock Classic event in Timaru keeps improving every year.

“It’s really good for the local crowd because they get to see the quality athletes in action, and it's good for the local officials too.”

Welford said the quality of the Lovelock Classic in Timaru keeps improving every year which has prompted a loyal following from some athletes.

“We have been repainting the tracks a bit and our chairman has been water blasting the grand stands. We have put in wi-fi and are getting the computers ready.

“We have also been upgrading the hammer cage to bring it up to the right specifications.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Chanel Muir, of Christchurch, wins the men's A grade Lovelock Mile in a time of 4minutes and 10.99 seconds at the Lovelock Classic held at Aorangi Park last year.

She said preparations for the games usually begins in October with the Timaru District Council also providing a lot of support like cutting the grass and making sure the facility is up to scratch.

“The preparations are very intensive.”

Welford said almost all sponsors from previous years have signed up for the event this year as well, and she expects the day to have a flow-on affect to the wider South Canterbury economy.

Chanel Muir won the A grade Lovelock Mile in 2022 off Christchurch athlete Daniel Roswell who could not defend his 2021 winning Lovelock Mile title.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Katherine Camp on her way to the winning the 2020 women's mile at the Lovelock Classic athletics meeting in Timaru.

Muir won with a time of 4minutes 10.99 seconds, Benjamin Wall, of Palmerston North, placed second (4.11.77), Daniel Roswell, of Christchurch, was third (4.12.68).

In the B grade Lovelock Mile, Oliver O’Sullivan won (4.32.76), James McLeay came second (4.33.81) and Nicol Alvarez Rey-Virag came third (4.34.82).

Katherine Camp defended her 2021 title and won the women’s open One Mile Run (4.45.95), Anneke Grogan (4.50.80) was second and Rosa Twyford third (4.52.22).