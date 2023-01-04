Fisherman missing at South Canterbury river the pastor of Timaru's Church of Tonga

Lionati Fotofili went missing at the Ōpihi River mouth on December 30. He is seen with his son Sunia Fotofili, now 14 months old.

A fisherman who went missing at the Ōpihi River mouth six days ago was the pastor of Timaru’s Church of Tonga and fishing for the congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, known as Lio, has been described as a “very loving man’’ with a beautiful singing voice.

Born in Tonga, he was the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old – and his wife and other family members also lived in Timaru, family spokesperson Anna Leger said.

Fotofili worked at Alliance Smithfield and was ordained as a church minister at the age of 29.

“Lio has been in Timaru for almost 30 years, and he started the branch of the church [of Tonga] here,’’ she said.

Fotofili was reported missing at the mouth of the river, in the early hours of Friday, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Ōpihi River mouth.

Police had been searching for him since Friday morning, but on Monday a police spokesperson confirmed active search efforts had been scaled back.

Leger said the church always had an end-of-year lunch on the first day of the new year, and with a love of fishing, and the sea, Fotofili always fished at his favourite spot at Ōpihi for food to fill the tables.

“It was always his fishing spot there and he would catch kahawai, mackerel and eels.’’

As well as being “all about family’’, Fotofili’s other love was rugby, Leger said.

“He supported the Harlequins and Temuka and was very competitive.’’

When he was reported missing, family and friends set up camp near the river mouth and had helped with the search, she said.

Supplied Lionati Fotofili set up the Siasi O Tonga Houeiki (Church of Tonga) Timaru branch.

“The locals there have been so supportive and absolutely lovely.

“Pastor loved singing and had a beautiful singing voice, and we have been singing his favourite hymns.

“The support of the Government agencies as well and just the community has been really, really great, too.’’

The Temuka Rugby Club had also provided support, which had been greatly appreciated, she said.

The family asked that members of the public reported sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere (Te Waihora), “specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, a blue and white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a green plastic dinghy’’.

They also wanted to thank the community for its support and asked that people “keep safe’’.

Alliance Group general manager manufacturing Willie Wiese said Fotofili was a valued member of the Alliance Smithfield Plant team and “a leader in the Tongan community’’.

“We are offering counselling to our people and providing support to Lio’s family at this difficult time.’’

Temuka Rugby Club captain Karlie Triggs said Fotofili’s nephew, also known as Lio, was a member of the club’s B, and sometimes senior, team.

Supplied Lionati Fotofili and wife Suliana Fotofili.

The club had opened its rooms to family and friends to reflect and support one another.

“The squash club has also allowed them to use their showers,’’ Triggs said.

“The community always gets behind our players and are amazing at offering support.’’

It showed the club was more than just about the sport with people willing to get behind people any chance they got, she said.

Donations of food and other items were being accepted at Temuka business Before and After Hair Studio.

Searches north and south of the Ōpihi River mouth involved LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and South Canterbury as well as the South Canterbury Coastguard, South Canterbury Helicopters and police search and rescue staff.

Supplied Lionati Fotofili loves fishing and the sea.

Several items associated with Fotofili had already been found.

A police spokesperson said the man’s vehicle had been located, and he had been fishing in the river/ lagoon.

It did not appear that he was planning to use the plastic dinghy at sea, they said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.