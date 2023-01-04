Speed skating: South Canterbury stand alone at top of leader board in national championships after day two

South Canterbury’s speed skating team have won more titles at the national championships in Palmerston North and stand alone on top of the leader boards after day two.

The championships began in Palmerston North on Monday with road and indoor track titles and will finish on Saturday with the marathon at the Manfeild raceway.

Speed skating veteran and coach Bill Begg said the team had an “excellent day” on the last road racing day on Tuesday winning another nine titles.

The team have now won 16 with Whanganui, 11, Blenheim and Manawatu six each, with Upper Hutt and Christchurch four each, Kapiti – three, Auckland, Nelson, Hamilton and Dunedin one each.

“Surprisingly with the regulations South Canterbury has a comfortable lead in the Unity trophy for club supremacy heading into the indoor track events,” Begg said.

“There were many excellent performances from the local team.”

Shannell Wooding won both the 500 metres and 5000m points events in the masters’ category and then teamed up with junior Emily Thompson to place second in the ladies 500m relay.

Derek Tan was a “popular winner” when he won the 5000m points event for his first national medal and Ricky Purukamu went close with fourth placings.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawatu skater Katie McIlhatton, left, races to the finish line just ahead of South Canterbury’s skater Kyla Beveridge on Tuesday.

Junior Emily Thompson was fourth in the 500m and 10,000m points race, after tying for third points but pipped by world team member Mikaela Macdonald, from Nelson, in the final sprint.

“Thompson put in a big effort to help South Canterbury to gain silver in ladies relay,” Begg said.

“Cadet skaters had a bad start with only Callum Sandri getting a silver in the 500 meters, but in the 5000m points there were two big surprises with the Crawford siblings from Cave, Tom and Lauren, both challenging the winner to place second.

“Brayden, Teague and Kyla Beveridge good performances for the bronze medals.

SUPPLIED Derek Tan was a “popular winner” when he won the 5000m points event for his first national medal. (File photo)

“The best was to come when Sandri, Crawford and Teague won the under-15 boys relay, as well as the girls Beveridge, Crawford and Georgia Kortright taking their race after a mix-up in the change zone.”

In the juvenile category, in both the 500m and 3000m sprints, Gemma Thornley and Layla Rae were first and second comfortably in both events.

In the primary category, the 500m and 1500m were an all black and green podium with the “dynamic” Oceania Purukamu winning from Lilly Rae and Sophie Kortright who has performed above expectations to gain three bronze medals.

Mason Teague has got close with fourth placings in the boys and Luke Rae, a youngster in the field, has fought well, with three more years to go in the grade.