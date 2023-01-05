Timaru Ocean Swim ready to make a splash, previous winners to return

Robert Naylor, of the Swim Timaru Club, said the annual ocean swim event continues to attract swimmers from throughout the South Island.

The PrimePort Timaru Ocean Swim is set to make a splash, with previous winners to return for the annual event at Caroline Bay.

The eighth ocean swim event kicks off in Timaru on Sunday at the south end of the Bay from 9am.

Event organiser Robert Naylor, of the Swim Timaru Club, said the races continue to attract swimmers from throughout the South Island with a swim course that is “both challenging and unique’’.

“The longer 5km race has again attracted the most entries and will feature last year’s male (Riley Taylor) and female (Lynette Griffiths) overall winners who are both returning to once again take on all challengers,” Naylor said.

“The shorter 1.5km and 2.5km events are still considered to be challenging distances in the open water and both races should attract a good mix of competitors from regular ocean swimmers, triathletes and others who enjoy open water swimming and just wanting to get out there and give the event a go.”

For those who want to be part of the event but prefer to swim within the more sheltered confines of Caroline Bay there will be a shorter 500m swim around a triangular course close to the shoreline in the Bay, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff For those who want to be part of the event but prefer to swim within the more sheltered confines of Caroline Bay there will be a shorter 500m swim.

“This little splash and dash is a great fun way to be a part of the day’s activities.

“With lots of vantage points around the course there are plenty of spots for spectators to keep a watch on how swimmers are progressing before heading down to the beach to cheer on all the athletes in their final run up the sand to the finish line.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Riley Taylor, of Timaru, wins the inaugural 5km Timaru Ocean Swim race at Caroline Bay in 2021.

There were more than 20 entries for the 5km swim so far, about 15 for the 2.5km swim, about 10 entries for the 1.5km swim and five for the 500m swim.

Naylor said he expects the total number of participants to go up to 80 by the time entries close online on Friday night. Participants can also enter on the day.

The number of participants so far was good, and it usually attracted between 70 and 80 people.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru man Will Tudgey at the start of the 5km race at the Timaru Ocean Swim in 2022.

“The last two years have been disruptive but I’m quite pleased the numbers are still sitting around 70-80.

“Some people are still worried the event may get cancelled and hold off until the last moment to enter the competitions.”

Naylor said there will be prizes for age group winners in each of the events and also a number of spot prizes on offer to all competitors including the major spot prize of a brand new Huub wetsuit.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Steve Prescott of Timaru at the start of the inaugural 5km race at the Timaru Ocean Swim in 2021.

Entries can be made at sporty.co.nz/tow and will close at midnight on Friday.

Both Taylor and Griffiths also won the inaugural 5km course races in their categories in 2021. In 2022, Jared Miller was second, and Richard Collins was third in the men’s and Martina Wreford​ was second, and Megan Watson was third in the women’s 5km.

Ian Dixon-Anderson won the 2.5km men’s and Kyla Smith won the women’s 2.5km.