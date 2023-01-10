'I can't use my hands': Timaru man's frustrating health struggle

Timaru 57-year-old Dean Guthrie has lost all feeling in his hands, and says he has lost his independence.

After suffering through months of being unable to use his hands, Dean Guthrie wants his life back, and has some hope following an urgent request by ACC to assess his home support needs.

The 57-year-old Timaru man’s quality of life has slowly disintegrated as he continues to suffer with no feeling in his hands, and has lost much of his independence. He is unable to work, to drive a car, goes to bed in his clothes as he is unable to dress himself, or to feel the sensation of holding his pet magpie Burt.

And one of the most frustrating things for Guthrie is that his condition has not been officially diagnosed following several appointments with medical professionals.

“I’ve had a gutsful,’’ he said, of the past 12 months, which had been exacerbated by a low level of home help provided by ACC.

“I’ve put up with waiting for so long. How much do you have to put up with? I want my hands back.’’

In 2016, Guthrie had a workplace accident and was squashed in a door.

He has since had two surgeries on his neck – one in 2019, the other about 12 months later.

However, ever since then he has had neck pain, and then, 12 months, ago he began to experience what felt like electric shocks in his fingers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dean Guthrie is now entitled to one hour home help a week.

“And then I started to have no feeling in my hands.’’

He was told by medical specialists it would be tied in with his neck surgeries.

He says he saw a specialist in Christchurch who told him the condition had nothing to do with his neck.

After an MRI scan at Timaru Hospital in December, Guthrie received a phone call telling him he may have had a stroke but missed it.

However, this was later ruled out, he said.

“We just can’t get any answers, and it took six months to get the MRI scan and still we’re no further ahead.’’

Guthrie said the loss of independence was frustrating, and before his home help was granted by ACC his daughter Zena had been showering him, and helping around the house.

His meals are made ahead by his daughter, so he can microwave them.

“She [Zena] is my rock.

“If I didn’t have her I would basically be stuffed.

“I’m losing my dignity.’’

On New Year’s Eve, Guthrie burnt himself on a barbecue but could not feel it, he said.

“It’s no life.

“I’m just lucky I’ve got Zena and my close friends.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dean Guthrie calls his daughter Zena his rock. He is unable to feel his magpie Burt.

After making enquiries with ACC, deputy chief service delivery for the organisation, Amanda Malu, said it had been assisting Guthrie’s recovery since July 2017.

“We have been aiding Dean’s recovery from this injury since July 2017.

“We were most recently in contact with Dean in October 2022 when we approved an extension of Dean’s one hour of home help per week to February 2023,’’ she said.

“Based on our conversations with Dean to date, we weren’t aware he was dissatisfied with the level of support he is receiving. After receiving this enquiry, we have followed up with Dean directly and set up one-to-one support.’’

The agency was now reviewing recent medical notes to better understand Guthrie’s situation, she said.

“In the meantime, we have requested an urgent assessment of Dean’s home support needs.’’

Guthrie was happy ACC had agreed to look at his situation.

Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury patient nursing and midwifery director\ Lisa Blackler said patient confidentiality prevented her from making any comment.