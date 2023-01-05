South Canterbury speed skaters win more titles on day three but Whanganui closing the gap for Unity Shield

From left, Katie McIlhatton (Manawatu), Gabriella Valentine (Whanganui) and Lauren Crawford (South Canterbury) prepare for the 500m cadet girls’ race at the national speed skating championships in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

Day three of the national speed skating championships in Palmerston North saw the South Canterbury team win more titles but Whanganui is now right on their heels.

The indoor championships at the Pascal St stadium ended with heavyweights Whanganui and South Canterbury winning seven titles each, and Whanganui closing the gap for the Unity Shield, coach Bill Begg says.

“Tomorrow's [Thursday’s] programme will have longer races which should suit our club,” Begg said.

“Once again the young girls came to the fore with primary skaters Oceania Purukamu, Lilly Rae and Sophie Kortright clean sweeping both races today [Wednesday].

“Juvenile [category] pair Gemma Thornley and Layla Rae were first and second in their two races today [Wednesday].

“The evergreen master Shannell Wooding bagged another two titles, while the mixed junior relay was a decisive win for our club by Kyla Beveridge, Lauren Crawford, Brayden Teague and Callum Sandri to round up the day 7 titles.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff South Canterbury skater Oceania Purukamu a clear winner in the primary girls’ 1500m final on Tuesday.

Of the others in the team, Emily Thompson led the first 600 metres in the 800m junior race before being swamped at the finish.

“Wellington speedster Micky Zhang is making it difficult for our skaters winning both today’s [Wednesday] cadet races from Brayden Teague and Callum Sandri, with Tom Crawford just missing out,” Begg said.

“The cadet girls 800m was a bit of a roughhouse affair.

“Italian Alice Beck was allowed to lead at a somewhat pedestrian pace, this levada to a mad scramble at the finish with a Whanganui skater de classified, the Italian won, Beveridge was third, but classified second for official NZ Championship results.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff In the 5000m cadet girls’ race, Manawatu skater Katie McIlhatton, left, races to the finish line just ahead of South Canterbury skater Kyla Beveridge.

In the masters’ men category 500m race, Derek Tan got caught in the traffic and missed the start after winning his heat, and Ricky Purukamu was a non-starter.

Primary boys Luke Rae and Mason Teague also looked to be medal chances, but missed out.