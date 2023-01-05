More than 2000 pack Timaru's Caroline Bay Soundshell for Zed concert

Ben Campbell was bass guitarist for Kiwi band Zed. These days he's a restaurateur in Canterbury. (Video first published in September 2019)

More than 2000 people packed Timaru’s Caroline Bay Soundshell on Wednesday evening to hear Kiwi band Zed – and among the crowd two friends who drove more than 160 kilometres to experience the 90-minute concert.

Felicity Dwyer and Bronwyn Jones, both of Christchurch, are both big fans of the band, and have seen them live many times, adding the Timaru concert, organised by Venture Timaru and the Timaru District Council in partnership with the Caroline Bay Association, to their list.

Dwyer grew up in Christchurch and was a fan of Zed because they were also from the city , and Jones, who grew up in Geraldine, really enjoyed their music when she watched them play in Timaru almost 20 years ago.

“I've been a fan of them since I was in high school, and I’m in my 30s now, and I’m still a big fan of the band,” Dwyer said.

READ MORE:

* Cracking good time for families at Caroline Bay Carnival

* Timaru's New Year's Eve celebrations go off without a hitch

* 'Things are looking very good' on day one of Timaru's Caroline Bay Carnival



“I liked that the band’s from Christchurch as well, and we started following them around, and we try to go to wherever they are playing.”

The two have watched Zed play as far north as Wellington during the Homegrown music festival in 2021 and have attended most of the band’s gigs in Christchurch.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Zed perform at the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Wednesday evening.

“We loved the crowd and the atmosphere in Timaru. It was very family friendly and the band catered to everyone there.

“The kids were enjoying the music and the adults got up and were enjoying it too.”

Jones and Dwyer said they like the band’s music because it is “catchy and happy” and it always brings good energy to the crowds.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Felicity Dwyer and Bronwyn Jones, of Christchurch, at the Zed concert at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

Venture Timaru’s operations and destination manage Di Hay said both Venture Timaru and the council were keen to bring a bigger name band to the carnival this year.

“We were thrilled with the turnout last night and the reaction we had from people has been very positive,” Hay said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ben Campbell, of Zed, performs at the Caroline Bay carnival on Wednesday.

“They put on a fantastic show and the great thing about it was that, because it was a free concert, people could bring their families along as well. There was a wide range of people from toddlers to adults.”

Hay said the organisation was “thrilled’’ with the turnout for the gig and “thrilled’’ to have played a part in bringing Zed to Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cate and Danny O’Connor, of Christchurch, groove to the sounds of Zed at Caroline Bay.

Caroline Bay Carnival Association secretary Kevin Fahey said he was excited to see the band play in Timaru after almost 20 years.

“It was an excellent crowd,” Fahey said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Caroline Bay Association Kevin Fahey said he was excited to see the band play in Timaru after almost 20 years.

“I was here when they played here in 1998, and they even remembered me. When they were playing their songs like Renegade Fighter [on Wednesday] they got a good response from the crowd.”

It was good to see the band play some of their new songs and were even going on tour soon, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nathan King, of Zed, performs at the Caroline Bay Carnival on Wednesday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Connor O’Rourke, left, Todd Williamson and Ethan Mead, of Christchurch.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lynette Holmes, of Ashburton.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emma Boud, 10, of Timaru, and Hannah Paprzik, 9, of Tauranga.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Falesha Palmer and 5-year-old daughter Iylee Reid, of Temuka.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff June and Asta Davies, 2, of Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Asta Davies, 2, of Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vivien Leslie and Dan Burt, of Timaru.