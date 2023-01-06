Christchurch man rescues stranded Americans after sailing across 'rough as guts' waters in Lake Pukaki

Ryan Purvis said he wouldn't suggest swimming to Morgan’s Island with or without a wetsuit and life jacket and said there’s a high chance of being hit by a boat.

Strong gusts and rough waters did not stop an experienced Christchurch boater from rescuing three United States tourists stranded on a Lake Pukaki island last week.

Ryan Purvis’ rescue also came with a warning about checking the weather, having life jackets and wetsuits before attempting to swim across a lake.

Purvis was enjoying a day of boating in the “nice and flat” waters of Lake Pukaki on December 29 before making his way back to shore as he was aware the weather was about to turn sour.

“My wife and I just sat near the beach in a homemade shelter we built and a while later the wind picked up,” Purvis said.

“The water was rough, and I just walked to the beach to video it and that’s when I saw the three Americans doing a big SOS sign from the island pretty frantically.

“I made sure I waved back, and made sure they saw me before I grabbed my boat and went across the rough as guts channel to the island. The water and the wind was pretty rough.

“As you can imagine, they were pretty relieved when we picked them up.”

Ryan Purvis/Supplied A photo of Lake Pukaki and Morgan’s Island on the left taken by Ryan Purvis a day before he rescued three American tourists stranded on the Island.

Purvis said the three Americans, two men and woman, had swum to the island with no life jackets or wetsuits on and were in just their togs and bikini.

Morgan’s Island, located towards the bottom of the east shore of Lake Pukaki, is about 400 metres out in the lake.

“They were stuck there for about two hours. The water was cold, and the wind was strong. If they had decided to swim back they would have been blown straight to the middle of the lake.

“Everybody knew the forecast and they were gone. There were just some others who were around. I think it was 60kmh gusts. It was really blowing hard.”

DAWN AEROSPACE/SUPPLIED A test flight of space transportation company Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II Aurora suborbital spaceplane near Lake Pukaki and the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

Purvis said he thought the tourists might have kayaked or canoed out to the island and because of the weather could not make it back.

“It's only when I got to the island I realised they had swum across. I thought they were crazy. The water would have been 16C.

“The two men had only their togs on and the woman had a bikini on.”

Supplied Morgans Island, located towards the bottom of the east shore of Lake Pukaki, is about 400 metres out in the lake.

A Coastguard spokesperson confirmed the incident on Friday and said a local at the beach who witnessed the three Americans waving for help had called Coastguard.

The spokesperson said they have a Coastguard boat stationed in Twizel but by the time they could get to Lake Pukaki, the three were safely on shore.

Purvis has been boating for 24 years and has clocked around 700 hours in his present boat named Adrenaline, the boat that rescued the Americans.

Ryan Purvis/Supplied Ryan Purvis’ rescue also came with a warning about checking the weather, having life jackets and wetsuits before attempting to swim across a lake.

He said he wouldn't suggest swimming to Morgan’s Island with or without a wetsuit and life jacket and said there’s a high chance of being hit by a boat.

“After I got them back the three said they checked the weather, and it showed that the weather was going to be okay.

“I don't know where they were looking because even the shelter we set up was blowing away, and we were worried ourselves.

“I think when the weather changed they knew they were in the shit.”