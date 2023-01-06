South Canterbury's speed skating team win Unity Shield at national championships

Kyla Beveridge during the 2022 World Skate Oceania Speed Championships in Timaru in September 2022.

South Canterbury’s speed skating team is celebrating after winning the Unity Shield for the 11th consecutive time following races on day five of the national speed skating championships in Palmerston North.

Coach and veteran speed skated Bill Begg said against expectations South Canterbury had retained the shield for more than a decade with an “excellent’’ final day on the track on Friday.

“We are feeling pretty excited about it especially with the change of rules and how they organised the points,” Begg said.

“We were the weakened team with good skaters sick at home, but we still managed to retain the Unity Shield.”

Begg said day five saw “exceptional performances” from everyone.

“Kyla Beveridge won the 3000 metre in a record time of 6.12.773 in the cadet grade,” Begg said.

“Derek Tan and Shannel Wooding were winners in the masters 3000m. Primary girls 800m – in first Oceania Purukamu with teammates Lilly Rae and Sophie Kortright in second and third respectively.

“Juvenile girls 1500m – first place, Gemma Thornley and teammate Layla Rae in second. Cadet boys 3000m – Brayden Teague in second.

“A major surprise was Mason Teague coming second in the primary boys 800m. Junior girls 1500m relay was a comfortable win for the South Canterbury Team made up of Kyla Beveridge, Lauren Crawford, Georgia Kortright.”

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Coach Bill Begg said against expectations South Canterbury have retained the Unity Shield for more than a decade.

The junior boys’ relay team of Brayden Teague, Callum Sandri and Tom Crawford had a comfortable win in their 1500m relay.

“At the end of the days racing with only the marathons to go South Canterbury won another seven of the 15 titles that were up for grabs today.

“Giving South Canterbury a total of 35 titles of the 111 that were contested.”

Earlier in the day, Begg said day four of the championships, on Thursday once, was a battle between Whanganui and South Canterbury with each winning five of the 16 titles, but the Green and Blacks, having won 28 New Zealand titles, are still in the lead and Whanganui closest with 23 of the 96 titles decided.

“It was a Kyla Beveridge day today [Thursday], in a tough cadet girls grade,” Begg said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bill Begg said day four of the championships on Thursday once again was a battle between Whanganui and South Canterbury.

“In the 1500 metre she committed herself to a do or die outside movement, to pass the Italian and Whanganui opponents to make a brilliant pass to win by several metres which enhanced the Oceania cadet champions standing.

“Then teaming with Brayden Teague, won the cadet mixed pairs 1200m relay, with Callum Sandri and Lauren Crawford second and South Canterbury pair Georgia Kortright and Tom Crawdford, just missing out for third being beaten by Whanganui.

“After many attacks by Shannel Wooding in the open ladies 5000m, it came to no reward for her, as Erin Green from Blenheim took out the title from Hutt Valley skater Georgia Hurley second and a big bonus third for the young Beveridge, with a solid local finish, with Wooding placing fifth, another youngster Crawford sixth and Emily Thompson eight.’’

Begg said in the cadet boys section, Teague, in his first year in the grade, took on Micky Zang from Hutt Valley, with a big effort just failing to break him and taking second spot, with Tom Crawford grabbing third place.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Brayden Teague and Kyla Beveridge teamed up and won the cadet mixed pairs 1200m relay at the national championships in Palmerston North. (File photo)

“South Canterbury have been unbeaten to date in the masters ladies with Wooding and juvenile girls with Gemma Thornley and primary girls with Oceania Purukamu, who led another full podium today for us with Lilly Rae and Sophie Kortright., Layla Rae gained another silver in the 800m behind the flying Gemma Thornley.

“Mason Teague must be the unluckiest competitor, having a crash today [Thursday], but going ever so close to winning a medal, but not quite snaring it.

“Luke Rae is very young in the primary grade, but three years more he has time on his side.’’

Begg said the competition for the masters’ men has not gone their way with Ricky Purukamu succumbing to sickness and Derek Tan waiting for his favoured long distance track event.