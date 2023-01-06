Protest planned as livestock carrier makes its way to Timaru Port on Sunday

As the livestock carrier Ocean Drover makes its way to Timaru’s Port, a small group are ready to stand in protest against the live export of cattle on Sunday.

Protest organiser Lyn Mansel said Sunday’s will be the 16th protest against the live export of cattle in Timaru since November 2020.

Mansel said she was concerned about the number of live exports leaving the port since the Government announced it would be banned in April 2023.

“They seem to be pushing the ships through quickly before the ban comes into effect at the end of April.

“Napier had two last month and so did Timaru. They are coming a lot faster than before - like there’s a last minute rush before it comes to an end.”

Ocean Drover had previously visited Timaru port on November 29 last year and left on December 1 with 11,596 cattle onboard bound for Tiajin, China.

The Ocean Drover is expected to dock at Timaru Port on Sunday.

Ministry for Primary Industries director animal health and welfare Carolyn Guy said the Animal Welfare Export Certificate (AWEC) application is for up to 6547 cattle.

“The Ocean Drover is scheduled to depart Timaru on January 15, but it is important to note that the vessel will be loaded only when MPI has assessed all the Animal Welfare requirements, and departure of the vessel will occur only once MPI has verified compliance and issued an Animal Welfare Export Certificate,” Guy said.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Lyn Mansel pictured at a protest in Timaru in March 2022.

The 176-meter-long cattle ship will be coming to Timaru from Australia and its next port of call is China.

Mansel said there’s always the worry that the Government might change their minds about banning live export of cattle.

“The idea of the rally is to keep the public informed that this was still happening,” Mansel said.

“Some people think the live export has finished, but It's still going on and is happening faster than before. It won't stop until it actually stops in April.”

Mansel said another worry is that National and the ACT parties might bring it back.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff David Amstrong, Colleen Praddle, Tricia Phillips and Lyn Mansel pictured at a protest against live export of cattle in March 2022.

Speaking about the protest planned on Sunday, Mansel said they will have placards for the “peaceful” rally and will answer any questions passer-by might have.

“It's a funny time of the year because a lot of people are away, but we do have people coming from Christchurch, Dunedin, Waimate, Geraldine and the usual people from Timaru.

“We're expecting a good turnout. We may go down to the ship as well.”

Mansel described the live cattle’s journey from New Zealand to their destination as “horrific” and “not pleasant”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ocean Drover, docked at Timaru Port on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Mansel has personally been protesting the export of live cattle for five years but said other activists have been doing it for years.

“Before I found out about it, I didn't know how cruel it was and how the cows are treated, and I was horrified when I found out.”

The protest will be held at 12pm on Sunday at corner of Stafford and Strathallan St in Timaru and Mansel said everyone is welcome to join.