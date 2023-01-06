Two 21-year-olds named as victims of Timaru motorbike crash

Flowers and balloons at the site of the fatal motorcycle crash on December 29, 2022.

Police have named the two men killed in an “horrific” motorcycle crash in Timaru last week.

They were Tatana Kerei Pehi, 21, and Jay Hamuera DJ Ross, 21, both of Timaru.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” Police said in a statement.

The crash happened outside Baywatch Motor Lodge on a 50kmh section of Evans St (State Highway 1) at about 7.45pm on December 29, and owner Ray Perry said two of his guests administered CPR before emergency services arrived on the scene.

READ MORE:

* Motel guests administered aid to motorcyclists who died in Timaru crash

* Young people come to aid of elderly residents after bins clipped by car on State Highway 1, Timaru

* One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Northland, bringing Easter road toll to 7



Perry told The Timaru Herald after the incident that the family of those who died will be “enduring enormous sorrow”.

“For something like this to happen at this time of the year is an absolute tragedy,” Perry said.

“Some of our guests went outside to have a look and everyone were consoling each other.

“It was a total tragedy, and we all feel for those involved.”

Perry’s wife Debbie said they did not hear the crash or the sirens but were alerted of the crash when a woman rang the doorbell and asked for sheets to cover the deceased.

The two people who administered CPR were a couple who were staying at the motel, and she described the scene outside the motel as “horrific”.

State Highway 1 was closed late on Thursday evening between Wai-Iti Rd and Grasmere St intersections, with a detour in place and was reopened at 3am on Friday.