Athletes ready for 45th South Island Colgate Games in Timaru

Waimate sisters Elie Craig, 15, and Briar, 12, at the Trust Aoraki Athletics South Canterbury All Weather Track on Wednesday. Briar will be competing in long jump, high jump, shot put and discus throw.

Motivation is high among the 116 young South Canterbury athletes lining up in the 45th South Island Colgate Games in Timaru.

Competition at Aorangi Stadium runs from Friday to Sunday with 28 entries from the Geraldine club, 50 from the South Canterbury club, 27 from Temuka and 11 from Waimate all set to front up against 847 other competitors.

The games, which come to Timaru every five years, is hosted by the Mid-South Canterbury Sub Centre of Athletics Canterbury..

Temuka Amateur Athletics Club vice-president Simon Rhodes said practice has proven a bit difficult in the lead up for some who have been away on holiday.

“But the weather has been treating us well,” Rhodes said.

“It's a good number from us. It also helps that the games are local this time, and it helps drag a few more young kids to participate. Hopefully they enjoy and have a good time at the games.”

Rhodes said the home region venue has motivated children who are otherwise a bit shy to participate.

“It gives them a chance to run in front of their family and friends, and you don't get much of that when they go elsewhere.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Elie Craig, left, Neville Dippie, Simon Rhodes and Leah Anderson have all been bending over backwards to get the venue into shape for the influx of athletes and their supporters.

He said although winning events at the Colgate Games plays a role in their training, it would not be the main focus of the club.

“We don't want to push them for results. It's about the kids having a go and having a good time. If they win an event we will celebrate, but it's not our main focus.”

Waimate Amateur Athletics Club team manager Leah Anderson said their entries were a good number and most of them are first time participants.

“We’ve got quite a good committed group of kids,” Anderson said.

“The ones who’ve never done it before are quite keen to see what it's all about, and given it's in Timaru this time gives them that opportunity to participate.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The 963 entries are from clubs throughout the country for those aged seven to 14 years, and some 13-15 year old athletes are attending from Little Athletics Queensland.

Geraldine Amateur Athletics Club secretary Paula Campbell said the preparations were going well and the club start training in October for the Lovelock Classic and the Colgate Games.

“It's good to see that the games are being held locally. It encourages the athletes to make the most of the opportunity,” Campbell said.

“I think they are excited. Some of them participated in the Lovelock Classic and are looking forward to the games because it's the same track.”

Campbell said the Timaru venue makes a “huge difference” as otherwise they would not have got the number of people participating at all.

Helen Mackle, the local organising chair of the games, said it is an “exciting competition where young athletes of various abilities can come together to have fun, compete either competitively or socially and just enjoy the sport and be a part of something big.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Briar Craig will compete in the long jump, high jump, shot put and discus throw at the games.

“For many it may be the only athletic competition they compete in during the summer athletics season. It is all about participation,” Mackle said.

“Queensland Athletes attending the South Island Colgate Games was a regular occurrence until Covid-19 and this is the first time in three years they are back,” Mackle said.

“The competing athletes bring with them their families (parents, siblings, grandparents) plus club/team managers and supporters, and athletic officials and helpers from all over the country.

“It is a huge boost to the South Canterbury economy with accommodation, food outlets, supermarkets, supporting businesses etc all benefiting from the event being held in the region.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Neville Dippie and Simon Rhodes moving landing pads for the high jump.

The event begins on Friday with a team march past led by bagpipes and an opening ceremony at 8.30am. Competition starts at 9.30am.

On Saturday and Sunday, events begin at 9am.

Entry is for adults (15+ years) is $8 for one day passes or $20 for a three-day concession ticket. The event is free for athletes and children under 15 years of age and programme booklets cost $15.