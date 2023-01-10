South Canterbury sunny side up as fine week forecast for region

South Canterbury’s weather this week is expected to be a fine one with the odd shower thanks to a ridge of high pressure above the region.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said South Canterbury is “lucky” and will have minimal effects from Cyclone Hale that’s battering the North Island.

“There’s a chance of a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but it's looking like it will be a pretty good week,” Little said.

Little said there’s a ridge of high pressure hanging around the southern part of the South Island that’s helped steer Cyclone Hale away and keep the temperatures in South Canterbury warm.

He said that the ridge of high pressure is common during summer and the only thing different this year is that the ridge has been prolonged.

NIWA’s seasonal climate outlook for January to March 2023 for coastal Canterbury and Otago says temperatures are equally likely to be near average or above average (45% chance each).

Fewer northwesterly winds will lead to fewer hot days (above 25 ̊C), although more frequent onshore winds and marine heatwave conditions may contribute to more cloud cover, warmer overnight temperatures, and higher humidity, the meteorological agency reported.

Rainfall totals are equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or above normal (40% chance).

“More frequent onshore winds may lead to more wet days (more than 1mm of rainfall),” Little said, with “occasional tropical moisture plumes are also possible, particularly for North Canterbury”.

He said nearby anticyclones could increase the risk for dry spells, especially in the southern part of the region during mid-to-late January.

Soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal (45% chance).

Tuesday morning is expected to get cloud and drizzle, breaking up to a fine day and cloud increasing in the evening with north easterlies. Tuesday’s maximum temperature will be 22C and the lowest temperature is 12C.

Timaru’s Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a possible shower and showers and southerlies developing in the afternoon. The maximum temperature on Wednesday will be 20C and the lowest temperature is 10C.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of a morning shower and south easterlies. The maximum temperature for Thursday in Timaru is 18C and the lowest temperature is 11C.

Friday will be partly cloudy with easterlies and the maximum temperature is 18C for the day and the lowest is 10C.

Saturday will be fine with easterlies and the maximum temperature will be 20C and the lowest is 11C and Sunday will be fine with easterlies with a maximum temperature of 24C and the lowest temperature of 11C.

In Mt Cook, Tuesday will be fine at first, then a few showers from afternoon. Light winds, afternoon southerlies. The maximum temperature will be 25C and the minimum is 12C.

Partly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon and southerlies have been forecast for Wednesday. The maximum temperature will be 20C and the lowest is 10C.

Mt Cook’s Thursday will be partly cloudy with south-easterlies. The maximum temperature for Thursday is 20C and the minimum is 9C.

Friday in Mt Cook will get a few showers with light winds. The maximum temperature is 22C and the minimum is 11C.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with showers developing and light winds. The maximum temperature forecast is 23C and the minimum is 12C.

Sunday in Mt Cook is forecast to be partly cloudy with north-westerlies. The maximum temperature on Sunday in Mt Cook is 25C and the minimum temperature is 12C.