Caroline Bay Association's secretary and treasurer ready to pass on the torch

Kevin Fahey was presented with a gold watch for 25 years service to the Caroline Bay Association and the Caroline Bay Carnival.

The Caroline Bay Association’s secretary and treasurer is ready to retire and pass the torch on after 25 years in the role.

Kevin Fahey got the job as the association’s secretary and treasurer in 1998, and in more recent times picked up the role of the entertainment manager, but said he had been visiting the carnival from before 1998.

“I was keen to join, get into the role and help the association run the carnival. It was a busy time back then and I’m glad I got the role,” Fahey said.

“I fit the criteria they were looking for, and I had experience In accounting and in the grocery trade doing things like GST and financials.

“Quite a lot has changed since 1998. Back then more people had the time to volunteer for the carnival and now It's hard to find volunteers.

“A lot of entertainment items have changed like organising the artists and the line-ups for the carnival. There’s a bit more organising and travelling involved with bands and artists now.”

Another major change Fahey has experienced over the years are the rules and regulations and health and safety measures put in place for carnivals.

“It's been getting harder every year to complete the necessary things like the paperwork.”

The association presented Fahey with a gold watch to commemorate 25 years of service on Sunday afternoon.

Fahey said he had been to the carnival when he was young and still had a few photographs around from of younger him at the carnival.

“Everything like the chocolate wheel and the small games were on the other side of the [Caroline] Bay Hall,” he said.

“When the association got the rides in the 70s it was a big addition to the carnival.”

His best memories at the carnival and working for the association has always been the volunteers he’s worked with over the years.

“We’re like a big family,” he said.

“We all get on well, work together and work hard to make sure the carnival is a good experience for everyone who visits it.

“Nothing beats the smile on kids’ faces when they win a prize, go on a ride or come to the office to collect the bigger prizes. Those things always stick in your memory.”

Fahey said he felt it was time for somebody new to take over the role as retirement wasn't too far away for him, and he wanted to spend more time with his family over the holiday period, especially after the birth of his grandson in 2021.

His advice to the person who replaces him is that the job will keep them “busy throughout the year” and there will be “lots of things to do and organise”.

“They should not just be interested in the job but be interested and supportive of the people and the volunteers who help them out. That’s the main thing.

“I've really loved doing it, but I thought it was time for someone else to do it. I was in my 30s when I joined, and now it looks like the years have flown by.

“I will be around to assist the new secretary throughout the year and maybe during the next holiday season.”

Fahey said he hopes to hopefully officially hand over the role as secretary and treasurer and entertainment manager during the association’s AGM in May.

“The public support for the association has had has been wonderful.

“The public certainly missed us last year, and we had wonderful support when we came back with the carnival this year.

“The association is still strong, and I wish them all the best. The volunteers over the year have been marvellous to work with.”

Fahey said he appreciates the support he’s had in the association over the years had and was very humbled with the presentation for him on Sunday afternoon.