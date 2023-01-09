Rain does not deter competitors in Temuka 3000 bowls tournament

The Temuka 3000 bowls tournamant went ahead at the weekend despite being rain delayed on Saturday morning.

The wet weather didn’t put bowlers off competing in South Canterbury’s largest tournament, by numbers, with volunteers working hard to ensure play went ahead on the first day.

The Temuka 3000 tournament, at the Temuka Bowling Club, began an hour later than scheduled on Saturday and Sunday as rain fell throughout the region on Saturday before clearing up later in the day.

Temuka Bowling Club secretary Laurie Sullivan said despite this “overall the tournament was a huge success’’.

“Although rain delayed the start on the first day by an hour, great work from Ken Darby and his helpers clearing off the water allowed a full day’s play,’’ he said.

READ MORE:

* Temuka set to play host to more than 100 bowlers

* Golden oldie Eryl Bocock wins rain-affected competition

* Kia Toa women make it back-to-back titles with impressive showing



One-hundred-and-twenty-eight bowlers aged from 14 to 80-plus took part in the competition, with composite teams of men, women and mixed.

The annual tournament has been running for 27 years and attracts teams from throughout the South Island.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Burridge, of Geraldine, competes in the Temuka 3000 on Saturday morning.

Sullivan said the weekend’s competition and fellowship was “tremendous’’ with the organisation of the tournament highly praised by visitors.

“Many spectators enjoyed watching some the top bowlers in action.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bill Clarke at the tournament on Saturday.

In the kitchen, about 140 meals a day were provided by club volunteers.

“A strong composite team from Christchurch clubs Burnside and Belfast skipped by Kerry Becks with Trevor Kennett, Brad Sinclair and Adam White ran out the winners in the first division,’’ Sullivan said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The tournament going ahead on Saturday morning after rain fell throughout the region.

A Geraldine team skipped by Barbara Tiffen with Linda Gallagher, Dave Fisher and Shel McGrath was second, while third place went to last year’s winners skipped by Mick Quinn, of Allenton.

In the second division a Burnside team skipped by Tracey Wilkinson was the winner, with Roger Jackson's Temuka team second and Ricki Ross’ Geraldine team third.