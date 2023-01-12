Unwanted dumping at Waimate recycling bin may result in removal or infringement action, warns council

Unwanted dumping outside Waimate’s only fabric recycling bin has prompted the district council to warn that if it continues the bins maybe removed and infringement action taken.

A social media post by council on January 5 says they were “disappointed” to report “unwanted dumping” at the four recently introduced clothing bins at Gorge Rd (State Highway 82).

Council’s waste management officer Michael Macbeda on Tuesday told The Timaru Herald the recycling of fabric started in October 2022.

“Since then, the majority of users have respectfully used the service, though there have been some items left outside the bins that do not meet the criteria.

“This is effectively classified as rubbish.

“The clothing bins are currently located only at Gorge Rd.

“Council are discussing with the current operator to bring in more bins to be located at other locations. That will, however, depend on the successes recorded at the present site.

“This [unwanted dumping] has become more of an issue in recent weeks.”

Macbeda said council staff were able to reassure the present operator on the premise that there would not be dumping of unwanted materials.

Waimate District Council/Supplied The type of items that have been previously left outside the bins that prompted Waimate council to issue a warning.

“It is the operator that decides when it will withdraw from the recycling operation. If the materials being collected are not meeting their need, or if the cost of operation becomes high because of dumping from users.

“We truly hope we will not get to that point and along with the community want this project to succeed.”

Macbeda said council had requested [the council] for security cameras to be installed at the earliest opportunity, and within available resource.

The social media post says council has worked hard to re-establish a recycling facility within the district, but continued misuse may result in the removal of the bins and loss of service.

Waimate District Council/Supplied The criteria for what to leave in Waimate's only fabric recycling bin on Gorge Rd.

“The clothing bins are provided by a third party and users should ensure that all deposits meet the criteria .

“Anything dropped outside the bins will be treated as rubbish, which is unacceptable and may result in infringement action.”

Council is investigating cameras to monitor the site, but, in the meantime, asks residents to respect the facility and recycle correctly.