Plenty of competition in Caroline Bay Carnival Talent Quest
There was no shortage of talent in an annual Caroline Bay Carnival competition.
The carnival’s Alpine Energy Talent Quest at the Soundshell on Friday and Saturday drew a number of “very talented contestants’’, Caroline Bay Carnival Association secretary Kevin Fahey said.
“There was some extremely good talent, which made it difficult for the judges to decide,’’ he said.
While there were fewer entrants in the competition’s senior section, the intermediate and junior divisions attracted good numbers, he said.
Fahey said competitors included dancers and singers.
“We were really happy with how it went,’’ he said.
“It is always an extra couple of days that brings in a different crowd to the carnival.
“There were good results all round really.’’
Timaru’s Charlotte Howe won the senior competition, Molly Harrison, 13, of Ashburton won the intermediate, and Bella Switalla, 12, won the junior section.