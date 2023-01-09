Search continues for fisherman missing at South Canterbury river mouth

Lionati Fotofilli went missing at the Ōpihi River mouth on December 30, 2022.

The discovery of a blue and white T-shirt belonging to a Tongan pastor who went missing at a South Canterbury river mouth has given his family hope as they continue their own search for him.

Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, known as Lio, was reported missing at the mouth of the Ōpihi River, in the early hours of December 30, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

Born in Tonga, he is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old, is the pastor of Timaru’s Church of Tonga, and was fishing for his congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

An active search for Fotofili resumed that morning, police confirmed, but that was scaled back on January 2.

However, on Friday, Fotofili’s T-shirt was found south of the Rangitata River mouth, and family spokesperson Anna Leger said LandSAR volunteers have continued searching for him, with another search scheduled for Tuesday.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said while search options were being reviewed, it appeared an official search for the man had not resumed.

Leger said since The Timaru Herald named the missing man as Fotofili last Wednesday, immediate family along with “some very close friends’’ had been conducting their own search, covering the Orari, Rangitata, Hinds and Opihi area.

The discovery of the T-shirt had restored hope for those searching for him, she said.

The family had been well-supported by the community since Fotofili’s disappearance and wanted to acknowledge management from Alliance Smithfield Timaru where Fotofili worked, Leger said.

“Especially Wiremu, Nick and Gage who came out and joined in with the family search, along with a few colleagues who came out in their own time with bikes etc to assist.’’

Aoraki Multicultural staff, and general manager Katy Houstoun​ had also provided support from “day one’’, she said.

“[They have] been our search parties’ GPS and location advocate from Timaru, keeping record on who was on the search, which areas, and making sure everyone was accounted for and keeping safe.’’

The Special Victims Unit, Civil Defence and ViBeRi NZ also donated equipment which was used for the families' campsite at the Ōpihi River, Leger said.

“And [thank you to] the Temuka Rugby Clubrooms for allowing the extended Church of Tonga ministers to be hosted in their clubrooms during a very difficult time.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Ōpihi River mouth.

She said the communities in Timaru and Temuka had provided love and support shown via food, groceries and vouchers.

“On behalf of Suliana (Fotofili’s wife), Leilani (his sister), and immediate family – thank you.’’

For the now, the search for Fotofili would continue, she said.

“We will be holding our family fasting and prayer chain in hope of the pastor's safe return home to his wife, kids and family.’’

A remembrance service for Fotofili, organised for last weekend, had been cancelled, with no postponement date at this stage, she said.

The family asked that members of the public continue to report sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere (Te Waihora), “specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, blue shorts, and a green plastic dinghy’’.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.