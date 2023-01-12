Retailers optimistic as spending surges in South Canterbury over past six weeks

Tills have been ringing in South Canterbury during the past six weeks, with spending up on pre-Covid levels, and a few Timaru retailers attribute some of that increase to the Caroline Bay Carnival.

Figures from Worldline, formerly Paymark, show that for December 2022, $66 million was spent in South Canterbury – excluding hospitality – up 5.7% from 2021, and an increase of 20.2% in pre-Covid 2019.

Nationally, $3.918 billion was spent across the same period.

For the seven days ending January 7, $11.3 million was spent in South Canterbury - excluding hospitality - up again from 2021 by 9.9%, and up a whopping 30.5% from 2019.

Meanwhile, $3.8m was spent on hospitality in the region in that same period, up 13.4% from 2022, and up 17.% from 2019.

In Timaru, Mac Shaw Menswear owner Grant Shaw said December had been a record sales month for the business.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s main street on Boxing Day, 2022.

“The December after Covid was our record month, but now last December is,’’ Shaw said.

“Trade has been good. The harder you work, the more luck you have.’’

He said business between Christmas and New Year was also steady, and now people were heading back to work things had slowed down slightly.

Shaw was optimistic about the year ahead with the Scott Base redevelopment project based in Timaru, and other infrastructure projects in the pipeline for the region.

“The trades are flat out,’’ he said.

“If people stop spending we’ll create our own recession. If we panic the money well will stop.’’

He said things were “quite buoyant at the moment’’ and news of an extra cruise ship in Timaru was another highlight.

“That sort of thing helps. We can be ambassadors for our town.’’

Across the street at Frontrunner Timaru, owner Ben Wreford said Boxing Day had been “massive’’ for the business.

“And the past two weeks – it’s a good time of the year for us, and preparing for back to school helps too,’’ Wreford said.

He said things were feeling good in the town’s main street, and it was nice to see people out and about.

Samesh Mohanlall/Stuff Ben Wreford, of the Frontrunner Timaru, said Boxing Day had been “massive’’ for the business. (File photo)

Meanwhile, The Ringmakers owner Brent White said business had been “very, very strong’’ in the past six weeks, with December beginning well and getting “stronger and stronger’’.

“It’s just incredible,’’ he said.

“And many of the higher priced items, like expensive watches (selling)...’’

He said the new year had also started well, and he had noticed more holidaymakers about.

“We’ve got work booked through for the next four to five months.’’

He said despite warnings about impending economic “doom and gloom”, businesses had been busy in Timaru.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland said she had noticed more visitors in Timaru’s CBD. (File photo)

Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland said she had “definitely’' noticed more people in the town’s CBD, and she said she put this down to the Caroline Bay Carnival being on again this year, following its cancellation in 2021/22 because of Covid-19.

“Things feel more optimistic, and it is more like pre-Covid.

“I've noticed more visitors to the town and lots of people getting around. It’s a good vibe, and it’s good to see.’’

Kat Manson, and daughter Laetitia, opened Ice Ice Baby in Timaru's CBD in the middle of December.

The Mansons have also run the Mint icecream shop at Caroline Bay for the past 12 years.

Manson said business had been “probablybetter than expected’’, but she would be able to reflect more in a few months’ time.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mother and daughter, Laetitia, left, and Kat Manson prepare to open their new Timaru business in the middle of December, 2022.

“It's been well received ... and the weather has responded well,” she said.

The bay business had always been busy during carnival season.

“It’s been a very good year down there and good weather - that’s always a factor.’’

Hospitality New Zealand South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said there was a “great feel” around town, and it was nice to see people travelling again, and “more accents’’ heard.

She felt after last season's carnival cancellation, people had made an effort to attend this time around.

“It's such a great thing,” Phillips said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hospitality New Zealand South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said it was nice to get some normalcy back in town. (File photo)

People seemed to have been making the most of the weather as well, she said.

“It's just nice to have a little bit of a feeling of normalcy back.’’

This week's weather in the North Island, because of Cyclone Hale, meant some people had changed their travel plans and had travelled south, Phillips said.

“If those people enjoy their experience here they go back home and tell others.’’

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said it was unsurprising to see the increase in consumer spending in 2022 (excluding hospitality).

“The commentary that the major economic themes of recovery from lockdowns and inflation can be seen in Worldline NZ’s figures and that, although the value of transactions increased it did not match the 2022 inflation rate, does show that households are pulling back,'” Smith said.

“It is also indicative that this could be a lumpy year.’’