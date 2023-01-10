Cruise ship carrying more than 800 passengers to stop in Timaru

A cruise ship carrying more than 800 passengers will make an unscheduled stop at Timaru’s port as bad weather lashes the upper North Island, and it’s possible other cruise ships visiting New Zealand may be impacted.

Following a stop in Dunedin on Wednesday, the Azamara Quest, sailing under the flag of Malta from Sydney, will dock in PrimePort Timaru on Thursday before moving up north to Lyttelton and further north after that.

The visit comes during an already packed cruise ship schedule for Timaru, with a record-breaking 12 visits to the port during summer.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay confirmed Cyclone Hale was the reason for the cruise ship’s change in itinerary and visit.

“We got notice of the visit on Saturday, so have been working with PrimePort to organise things for the passengers,” Hay said.

“There will be some tours running for passengers. Some of which are booked as ship excursions, and also a couple of independent tours. As its short notice for this visit, some tours are not available this week due to staffing shortages and holidays.

“We’ve been in touch with the CBD Group members, plus we’re putting it out on our social media to let people know another vessel will be here this week.”

Hay said with the cruise industry it’s not uncommon to get late notice arrivals or cancellations, so it’s something “we know we have to work with, and we have contingency plans in place for this”.

“Mostly it’s due to weather conditions that there are changes to schedules and in this case it’s weather affecting the upper North Island, while the South Island is absolutely fine.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER On board the cruise ship Azamara Quest during its visit to Port Nelson in 2019.

This now means Timaru will have three vessels in during 11 days, including Azamara Quest on Thursday, Seabourn Odyssey on January 16 and Noordam on January 22. Hay said we will get a “real feel of what it’s like to be on the cruise ship route again.”

“Azamara Quest is a smaller luxury vessel with approximately 450 passengers onboard and up to 400 crew.

“We’ll get an update the day before about how many passengers are going on ship excursions, which includes Te Ana Māori Rock Art centre and site visits, Moeraki Boulders, Geraldine and Mesopotamia.

“It’s likely anywhere from 250-300 passengers could be wandering around Timaru enjoying the sights.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER The cruise ship Azamara Quest enters Port Nelson in 2019.

“From our first cruise visit of the season we had good reports back of passengers visiting sights and spending in our shops, but what’s important to remember is that every ship is different and every group of passengers is different, so it’s hard to predict exactly how much benefit there will be to businesses or what to expect.”

The Seabourn Odyssey, carrying about 450 passengers, arrived in Timaru on December 15 and was the first of a then record-breaking 12 (now 13) cruise ship visits scheduled this summer.

Prior to Covid-19, about three or four cruise ships visited Timaru each summer.

She said some passengers are simply happy to wander around Caroline Bay and the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden, while others might want to go shopping.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Passengers of the Seabourn Odyssey in the shuttle bus as they arrived in Timaru in December.

“We are encouraging our central city businesses and anyone who’s in town when the ships are here, to make the passengers feel welcome as visitors to our region.

“There’s a good chance some of these visitors might come back in the future, and they’ll also tell their friends and family about their visit, so it can be fantastic promotion for us.”

PrimePort chief executive Phil Melhopt said the unplanned trip to Timaru came on short notice.

“There was a bit of juggling to do, but we are ready to go,” Melhopt said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Seabourn Odyssey, carrying about 450 passengers, arrived in Timaru on December 15.

“We’re really pleased with the unscheduled visit. It will be good for Timaru, and we’re very happy to accommodate them.”

PrimePort have organised shuttle buses to ferry the ship’s passengers to town and back.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said the bad weather up north has certainly played a part in the cruise ship’s visit to Timaru.

John Bisset/Stuff The Seabourn Odyssey cruise ship arrives at the port of Timaru in 2014.

“It's hard to get the exact number of ships that have changed their itinerary because there are so many changes happening right now for a variety of reasons and one of those reasons is the weather,” O’Sullivan said.

“It's potentially not unusual for cruise ship companies to change the itinerary because of the weather.

“It's something nobody likes, especially the passengers, but we’re pleased Timaru could accommodate them on a short notice.”

O’Sullivan said, although some tours for passengers in the original itinerary might have been cancelled, the changes give the passengers a chance to explore more of Timaru.