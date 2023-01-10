Timaru kids get a lesson in first aid at St John emergency class

A first aid session for children at the Timaru District Library on Tuesday had a good response from the public.

Children from Timaru have been shown the importance of responding well in an emergency with more sessions to be held in Geraldine and Temuka.

Hato Hone St John ran two sessions at the Timaru District Library on Tuesday where children were shown how to check for dangers in an emergency and how to send for help. They also learnt how to check breathing and open airways and roll a patient onto their side.

St John in Schools community educator for South Canterbury Megan Holden said 38 children, aged 5 to8, took part in the first session,and another 22 were at the 9 to 13-year-old session.

“Today it’s been really wonderful because I’ve had all the parents here, and so all the tamariki have been able to roll their big person at home onto their side,’’ Holden said.

“When I teach it at schools it’s usually just their peers, so this gives them a chance to realise that they can actually get a big person over onto their side just by using that technique that I’ve shown them by grabbing two hands and using the knee to roll them gently onto their side.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Willa Emright-Murley, 5, rolls St John in Schools community educator for South Canterbury Megan Holden at a Responding to an Emergency session held at the Timaru District Library on Tuesday.

She said the session had received a good response and she encouraged anyone with children to attend one of the other classes on Wednesday.

In cases of accidents or emergency situations children usually responded well, as adults tended to panic, she said.

“So it’s really good getting young children involved in doing this so that they know what to do if mum or dad or whoever their big person at home is gets hurt and they’re on their own.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Children listen intently during the session on Tuesday morning.

“They need to know how to call for an ambulance, how to help save their big person’s life.’’

Children also learnt how to wrap a patient’s wound, using bandages on their parents, she said.

Holden said she had approached the library about running the sessions, and it was decided to extend them to Temuka and Geraldine residents.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anne Akagi-Taynee, 2, bandages the arm of her “patient’’.

Sessions would be held on Wednesday at the Geraldine Library – 5 to 8-year-olds from 10am to 11am, and 9 to 13-year-olds from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

In the afternoon the Temuka Library would host the classes – 2pm to 3pm for 5 to 8-year-olds and 3.30pm to 4.30pm for 9 to 13-year-olds.