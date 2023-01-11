Stolen bank card used for online gambling rewards

Partial reparation was ordered for a woman who admitted taking a credit card from a hotel and using it several times when she appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A woman who took a credit card from a Timaru hotel and used it to buy rewards on gambling websites has been sentenced to supervision and community work.

Alice Claire Guthrie, 34, of Timaru, took the ANZ Visa card from the Old Bank Bar and Restaurant on October 8, 2022, and used it the following day at Z Caroline Bay, spending $74.80; then on $10 Toyl​ Rewards at an online gaming website; $40 Ilixium rewards at an online gambling website and a further $40 in gambling rewards through Burlex Enterprises.

Guthrie admitted a representative charge of taking a document to gain pecuniary advantage when she appeared before Judge Quentin Hix in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Guthrie’s lawyer, Kelly Beazley, said her client was on a benefit but could afford to repay any reparation at $15 a week.

READ MORE:

* Woman stole $7000 from aunt to gamble online

* Surfers' car and credit cards stolen while out on the waves

* Christchurch woman jailed for mailbox theft crime spree



“I see there are challenges going on in your life that are behind all of this,” Judge Hix said to Guthrie.

Judge Hix sentenced her to nine months supervision and 60 hours community work.

“Please see this as me trying to help you,” Judge Hix said.

Although the total amount spent by Guthrie with the card was $164.80, Judge Hix only ordered reparation of $74.80 to Z Caroline Bay.