Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport has NZ coldest temperature of 2022

Neil McKinlay, and daughter, Tamsin, 4, play in the snow at Aoraki/Mt Cook Village on July 12, 2022, just five days before it recorded the lowest temperature for the year in New Zealand.

The coldest temperature recorded in New Zealand in 2022 was at Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport, according to the National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) annual climate summary.

The minus 11.6C temperature was recorded on July 17.

The next coldest temperatures were -11.2C at Middlemarch on June 23, and -11C at Tara Hills (near Ōmarama) on June 22.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport also recorded -9.6C on September 6; its lowest daily minimum temperature for September since records began in 1929.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Village and Airport along with Lake Tekapo/Takapo and Timaru featured in other Niwa weather sectors.

Temperature

The village recorded its second-highest mean air temperature for 2022 since records began in 1929 at 9.9C.

The village also recorded its highest mean minimum air temperature for 2022 at 4.7C.

Lake Tekapo recorded its second-highest mean maximum air temperature for 2022 since records began in 1927 at 15.8C.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport recorded its fourth-highest mean maximum air temperature for 2022 since records began in 1929 at 15.3C.

Timaru recorded its second-highest mean minimum air temperature for 2022 at 4.7C. Records began in 1885.

Rainfall

Aoraki/Mt Cook Village recorded 371 millimetres of rain on July 18, its second-highest high extreme one-day rainfall total ever and its highest extreme one-day rainfall total for the month of July since records began in 1928.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport recorded 48mm of rain in December, its lowest rainfall total for that month since records began in 1928.

Lake Tekapo experienced a dry spell (consecutive days with less than 1mm of daily rainfall) of 44 days from February 20-April 4.

Sharlene McKinlay Photography/Supplied Snow blankets the land and trees around Aoraki/Mt Cook Village on July 26, 2022.

Wind

Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport recorded 141kph gusts on August 5, its highest gust speed for that month since records began in 2000.

Overall summary

The summary says 2022 was New Zealand’s warmest year on record, surpassing the record set in 2021.

The nationwide average temperature for 2022 calculated using stations in Niwa’s seven-station series was 13.76C, being plus 1.15C above the 1981-2010 annual average, surpassing 2021 by plus 0.20C.

Data from Niwa’s seven-station series also shows no months in 2022 had below average temperatures (more than 0.50C below than the monthly average).

Ten out of 12 months were above average (plus 0.51C to plus 1.20C above the monthly average) or well above average (more than 1.20C above the monthly average).