Person taken to Timaru Hospital following two-car crash near Temuka

A person has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Temuka on Wednesday afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 1.43pm, sending a first response unit.

“One person is being transported to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.

The Waka Kotahi website showed SH1 was closed between Hopkinson Rd and Station Rd due to the crash. The road has since been reopened.

A police spokesperson said it responded to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Huirapa St.

“It appears one person has minor to moderate injuries ... enquiries are ongoing.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Lyn Crosson said a fire crew from Washdyke and another from Temuka responded to the two-car crash.

“No one was trapped, and the crews assisted police at the scene,” Crosson said.

A fire crew have remained on the scene awaiting a tow truck and are assisting with traffic control.