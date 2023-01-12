Cruise ship Azamara Quest's passengers not too happy with change in cruise's plans due to biofouling

The passengers on the second cruise ship to visit Timaru in under a month are disappointed with the change in plans as the ship was restricted from entering certain ports for not cleaning its biofouling.

Sailing under the flag of Malta, the Azamara Quest, carrying more than 800 passengers and crew, docked in PrimePort on Thursday morning and will spend the day here before moving up north to Lyttelton and further north after that.

It comes after the Queen Elizabeth on January 7 became the third in a series of cruise ships to run foul of New Zealand’s strict biosecurity rules.

Cruise ship Coral Princess abandoned a cruise around Milford Sound in December after sea snails were found in the ship’s discharge pipes, then Viking Orion was last week asked to leave New Zealand because it had algae on its hull.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health manager Paul Hallett said the Azamara Quest was instructed to have biofouling cleaned before it could visit special marine areas like Fiordland, the Bay of Islands and Akaroa.

“This has yet to take place, therefore the vessel has been restricted to approved ports only,” Hallett said.

“Its biofouling is below the threshold for approved ports.

“Approved ports allow us to manage the risk better, as these have regular surveillance, our teams are based there, and ships stick to regular vessel pathways.”

The Ministry for Primary Industry’s website describes biofouling as “marine pests and diseases introduced to New Zealand on vessel hulls (biofouling) are a threat to our marine environment and resources.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Azamara Quest Cruise ship entering PrimePort Timaru early on Thursday morning.

The vessel had barnacles, tubeworms, algae and hydroids, Hallett said.

Approved ports include Dunedin, Lyttelton (Christchurch), Wellington, Napier, Timaru, Tauranga and Auckland.

The visit comes during an already packed cruise ship schedule for Timaru, with a record-breaking 12 visits to the port during summer.

On Thursday, passengers could choose between tours, some of which are booked as ship excursions, a couple of independent tours, visit the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market – specifically set up for the day, or look around the town by themselves.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay had said as it was short notice for this visit, some tours are not available this week due to staffing shortages and holidays.

Neil Sheppard hopped on the ship in Melbourne after flying in from Perth but said they had to cancel all their bookings in New Zealand as the cruise company changed the trip’s schedule.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Azamara Quest passengers Tom and Lesley Smallwood and Neil and Kerry Sheppard, of Perth, in Timaru on Thursday morning.

With the ship’s hull needing a clean before entering New Zealand waters, the group of four missed out on a visit to Milford Sound, Akaroa and the Bay of Islands, a few of the places they were looking forward to.

“We’re disappointed,” he said.

The group had booked a taxi to take them to Lake Takapō/Tekapo for the day and Sheppard said they were looking forward to visiting the lake and later in the cruise, a wine tour in Picton and a visit to Hobbiton.

Sheppard had been to New Zealand before, but Thursday was his first visit to Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Chip and Anita Osborn of the United States of America.

US couple Chip and Anita Osborn said the places they were looking forward to visiting were the ones that were cancelled from the itinerary.

However, Chip said the changes in the itinerary was out of the cruise ship’s control, and now they were “along for the ride”.

Milford Sound and the Bay of Islands were two places the couple were looking forward to visiting the most in New Zealand.

On Thursday morning, the couple were part of the Te Ana Māori Rock Art centre tour and were about to leave for a site visit but said they would one day want to visit all the places they had missed this time round.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pictured are George and Carole Nicholls of Melbourne taking a look at a map of Timaru.

George and Carole Nicholls, from Melbourne, also said the places they were looking forward to visiting the most were the ones cancelled from the trip’s schedule due to the weather up north and the biosecurity laws.

“Timaru was a nice surprise, and we’ll just wander around town because we’re travelling independently,” Carole said.

With a map of Timaru in hand the couple said they were looking forward to visiting Caroline Bay and the CBD on Thursday.

Carole said their daughter lives in Christchurch, and they would soon be spending a weekend together and have planned a trip to Akaroa.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Toni Baker, of Made4Mckenzie, said it was exciting to see lots of people in town.

She said the two of them were lucky because it was easier for them to make a trip back to New Zealand another time, and they had someone to show them around.

A stallholder at the Timaru Artisans Market on Thursday morning, Toni Baker, of Made4McKenzie, said she was excited about setting up the stall for the passengers on Thursday.

“It's exciting to see lots of people in town,” Baker said.

Before the Azamara Quest, The Seabourn Odyssey, carrying about 450 passengers, arrived in Timaru on December 15 and was the first of a then record-breaking 12 (now 13) cruise ship visits scheduled this summer.

Prior to Covid-19, about three or four cruise ships visited Timaru each summer.