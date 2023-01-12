Oil spills from stormwater drain onto Timaru beach

The scene of an oil spill from a stormwater drain at Patiti Point.

An unknown amount of oil has spilled onto a Timaru beach from a stormwater drain.

Environment Canterbury confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the spill at Patiti Point.

ECan’s southern zone lead Gina Slee said their incident response team is investigating the event.

”Yesterday we applied special oil-absorbing and water-repelling pads to soak up the oil from the surface of the water and a boom has been in place overnight along with signage on site,” Slee said.

“We are working with Timaru District Council to investigate the source of the oil.

“It’s too early to establish the impact to the environment.”