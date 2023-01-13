Jailed man walks free from Timaru court as time served on remand

Alden Hamilton had been in custody since August, when he appeared for sentence on 10 charges in the Timaru District Court on January 12, 2023.

A 37-year-old South Canterbury chef got to walk free from the Timaru District Court on Thursday, the day he was jailed for eight months.

Judge Quentin Hix described nine of the 10 charges Alden Neil John Hamilton was appearing for sentence on as “nuisance charges” that were “basically” shoplifting, being unlawfully on a premises or theft.

The 10th charge was unlawfully taking a motor vehicle from Temuka on July 23, 2022, for which Judge Hix jailed him for eight months.

All the incidents had occurred between April 18 and August 28, 2022, and Hamilton had been on remand in custody since, which was the equivalent of nine months in jail.

Judge Hix said the nine minor charges all had three months jail as a maximum sentence while the vehicle theft was seven years maximum.

Among the offences, Hamilton stole clothing from Kathmandu and Farmers, ran up a $100 tab at a restaurant before walking out without paying, jumping the counter at a food court and making some sandwiches.

Judge Hix described the vehicle theft at Temuka as “opportunistic”, saying Hamilton was walking with friends and noticed a vehicle with its keys still in it and “thought that it would be a better way to get around”.

“You went to a service station and put $144 of diesel in it and it was eventually located in Reefton which is a long way from Temuka.”

Judge Hix said the vehicle theft caused considerable inconvenience to its owner, who was forced to get a bus to get to Reefton to retrieve it and also arrange alternative transport for the time without the vehicle.

Judge Hix ordered reparation of $1574.58 which covered the various offences while also remitting about $6000 in fines that had been accrued since 2015.

“I do hope, and expect, you to get a job and be able to pay the reparation.”

Hamilton had earlier told Judge Hix that he was a qualified chef and expected to be able to a job within a week.

Judge Hix aligned himself with an earlier “informal sentencing indication” of eight months by another judicial colleague, saying “I’m not going to deviate from that”.

In jailing Hamilton for eight months on the taking of the motor vehicle, Judge Hix convicted and discharged him on the other charges, but tagged reparation to them all.

Judge Hix did not impose any release conditions.