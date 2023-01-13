Search on to find beach oil spill origin in Timaru

Environment Canterbury incident response officer Shannon Trower checks a boom and special oil-absorbing and water-repelling pads at the scene of the Patiti Beach oil spill on January 12, 2023.

A check of manhole covers in parts of Timaru's stormwater system is under way as authorities try to pinpoint the origin of oil that poured onto Patiti Beach on Wednesday.

The discharge was estimated by Environment Canterbury's southern zone lead Gina Slee at about 10 to 20 litres of oil on Thursday.

The Timaru District Council said the stormwater outfall at the Patiti Beach covers a large area known as Gardens Gully with Parkside and Kensington and surrounding areas feeding into it.

"Separate from any investigations being undertaken by Environment Canterbury, we’ve been checking manhole covers across the network to see if we can pinpoint the source of the contamination, and will continue to do so until we can get a clearer picture," Stephen Doran, the TDC’s communications manager, said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A boom stops oil spreading further after it flowed from a stormwater drain at Patiti Point, Timaru.

"It’s a really good reminder that stormwater is separate to sewage, and drains are for rainwater only.

“Any contaminants you put down the drains doesn’t get treated, it ends up going back into nature, in this case on our beach."

Slee said they had applied special oil-absorbing and water-repelling pads to soak up the oil from the surface of the water early on Wednesday afternoon when alerted to the incident and booms were also put in place to stop the spread.

"We are working with Timaru District Council to investigate the source of the oil. It’s too early to establish the impact to the environment.”

Doran also confirmed council had a digger working in the area earlier in the week on a separate job of removing parts of an old stormwater outfall, including posts.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The stormwater pipe outfall from which the oil flowed on January 11, 2023.

"The pipes that were removed were formerly part of the stormwater outfall that had been covered by the tide and we considered that they presented a safety hazard, the posts were part of this structure," Doran said.

A council spokesperson said the pipe was an extension of the stormwater pipe further up the beach that used to run further out, but was decommissioned more than 30 years as the gravel movements left it often blocked so the diversion path was put in place.

"We removed the pipe after it was uncovered last week by the tide. It was noticed by our staff when they were working in the area.

"As this structure is no longer required it won’t be reinstated," council said.