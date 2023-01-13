Person airlifted to Christchurch Hospital from Lake Ruataniwha because of medical event

A police spokesperson on Friday confirmed the person taken to hospital suffered a medical incident at the lake. (File photo).

A person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital from Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel on Thursday because of a medical event and not a water-related incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.30pm on Thursday.

An ambulance, rapid response unit and doctor were sent to the scene, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said, and a person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by helicopter.

A police spokesperson on Friday confirmed the person taken to hospital suffered a medical incident at the lake.

The family have requested privacy.

On Thursday, an eyewitness who was launching his boat on the lake said he heard sirens and then saw emergency services trying to help a young child, and was asked by police to launch from a different causeway.

Tony Ritchie, owner of Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Park & Motels, said he saw a number of emergency services as he returned to the lakeside holiday park from Twizel about 6.15pm, and heard a helicopter fly over.

He said the lake had been full of afternoon swimmers, as the weather had been good, though not as busy as it had been earlier in the summer.

Lake Ruataniwha, an artificial lake of turquoise water, is a popular holiday destination for families.