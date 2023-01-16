Timaru man's 'expensive' but fascinating hobby of collecting vintage military vehicles

A 1943 Willys Jeep was the first of 25 vintage military vehicles Don Pelvin has collected over 30 years.

After a 14-year-long career in the New Zealand Army, Pelvin started collecting vehicles because he had a fascination for them and just “enjoyed being around them.”

“I got the Willys Jeep of a guy in Kaikoura and originally the jeep had seen war service in 1944-1945 in the Philippines. It was restored in Australia and then it came to New Zealand,” Pelvin said.

“Because of the nice history behind it, I wanted to have it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru man Don Pelvin turns 70 this year and for the last 30 years has collected vintage military vehicles and says he has no plans for stopping just yet.

Some of his 25-vehicle collection is on display at his home and some at the South Canterbury Traction Engine and Transport Museum.

“I collected and restored them but never really showed it to the public until last Easter. I was asked to display some of my vehicles as an offshoot of the traction museum, so I decided to do it.

“The only other time all of them were on display was at the Horse Power Rally last year.”

Pelvin said each of his vehicles were his favourite but a fully-restored and fully-operational 1908 Lacre Military Troop Truck stands out a bit for him.

John Bisset Don Pelvin in his 1940 Wolseley Breen Gun Carrier in 2014. (File photo)

“The truck served in World War 1 in Belgium. I bought it as a motor and chassis and ripped it all apart, fixed up the panels using old photos of the truck and put it back together.”

The rarest vehicle in his collection is a 1945 New Zealand Patterned Wheeled Carrier and Pelvin believes his is the only one left in New Zealand.

The vehicle was originally made by railway workshops in Petone, Wellington.

One particular vehicle served in the Korean War in 1951, and he bought it of a person near Christchurch who did not want the vehicle to go an offshore owner.

Pelvin said the Internet had made things easier for him to source parts for the vehicles and for parts he can't buy, he just makes them using old manuals that were available online.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Don Pelvin shows us the inside of his very rare 1945 New Zealand Pattern wheeled carrier.

“If you don't look after them, they are lost forever, and it's a part of our history and that’s why I do it,” he said.

“It's quite an expensive hobby, and you got to have a passion for it and have some mechanical knowledge.

“Anyone can do it. The run-of-the-mill vehicles all have manuals for them online, and it's only the rare ones that take a bit to restore.”

He said he feels satisfied to have these vehicles in his garage, they make him happy and smile every time he sees them.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Don Pelvin with his very rare 1945 Pattern Wheeled Carrier in September 2022.

“It's not just me but when children come in and look at them, they have a big smile on their face. It's quite a buzz when you see them smile looking at the vehicles.

“Especially when I take them for a ride in the tank in the paddocks. That’s something they will never forget or be able to do anywhere else.”

His latest project is restoring an American-made 1967 M151 Military Utility Tactical Truck (Mutt) which is completely stripped down at the moment while Pelvin fixes the jeep.

“It's quite unique to New Zealand. There’s plenty in America but for New Zealand it’s unique.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The South Canterbury RSA fired two 25-pounder field guns, three times each at Caroline Bay in September, as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured from left, Don Pelvin, Merv Tyree and Terry Farrell. (File photo)

Pelvin hopes the vehicles stay in the family or are donated to a museum when he passes on and his advice to the museum would be to make sure they show it to the public and not “lock them away in some shed”.

Talking about his military career, Pelvin said he was called up for National Service in 1972 and started off in C-Company in Timaru before moving on to Support Recon and got out of service in 1986 as Recon Platoon Sergeant.

He has gone overseas on tour to Malaya, Fiji, Australia and Singapore, not on active service, but for training.

The 14 years he spent in the military were all good memories, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Eoin Charteris and Don Pelvin pictured with Pelvin's 25-pounder field gun in September 2022. (File photo)

“It's the best thing I ever did.

“Later, after the military, I don't think I’ve ever made any decision without using my army training. We had some tough times, but we were well looked after.”

He turns 70 this year and said he will continue to collect vintage military vehicles and restore them because he does not want to see them get lost forever.

“It’s part of our history.”