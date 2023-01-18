Historic but hazardous: Timaru District Council plans demolition of Pareora River dam

The historic Pareora dam site on the Pareora River which the Timaru District Council is considering removing because the structure, built prior to March 1878, is degrading.

Regulations old and new are standing in the way of the Timaru District Council’s plans for the ageing and dangerous Pareora Dam that continues to attract swimmers despite the ongoing risks.

Documents released to The Timaru Herald under the Local Government Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) show the council wants to remove the approximately 40-metre wide face section of the dam, which has been in operation since its construction circa 1870, and is where a swimmer drowned in 2005.

Because the council has so far declined requests from The Herald for all reports, and decisions, on the dam from November 2018 and October 2021 publicly excluded committee meetings, citing “commercial sensitivity and to enable commercial or industrial negotiation”, the latest direction of the decision-making process is cloudy.

The only cost indication for the remediation project so far is in the council’s 2022-2023 Annual Plan with $716,800 allocated but an options assessment from engineering consultants, Riley, summarising a July 2022 site visit says “... we expect some of the options may be prohibitive” but doesn’t reveal to what level.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Water flows through gaps across the top of the ageing Pareora Dam. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

The five options considered by Riley were: Do nothing, remediate the foundations, cut a low-level spillway, lower the dam to a uniform height and remove the dam down to the foundations/river bed.

“The options put forward to council are intended to address risks associated with ongoing public health and safety, and dam safety of the structure,” the Riley report says.

Public health and safety dangers are already clearly marked by signage leading to the dam with one sign warning that “toxic algae may be in this river” which sits alongside another sign “unsafe to swim immediately above and below the dam” while at the dam site itself, “extreme hazard” is posted on the dam.

However, the signs continue to be ignored by some and swimming and other visitors are in the area regularly.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Warning signage on the ageing Pareora Dam structure in the Pareora River. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

Council has to also consider the new Building (Dam Safety) Regulations that will come into effect on May 13, 2024, if they are to consider trying to retain the structure, while standing in the way of demolition is the legal requirement to obtain an Archaeological Authority from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga (HNZPT).

Another of the 13 documents released under the LGOIMA, from South Island Archaeology Ltd (SIA) in December 2021 and commissioned by the council, assessed the archaeological effects of the dam and said an Archaeological Authority “must be sought for proposed works given project works involve removal of the 19th century dam wall”.

HNZPT archaeologist Gwen Hoopmann confirmed to The Herald on Monday that it has not yet received any application for an Archaeological Authority for the Pareora Dam.

The SIA report says “the dam holds historic and architectural heritage values and is part of a heritage landscape that includes the Timaru water race”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A toxic algae warning sign at Pareora River on the walkway sign to the Pareora Dam. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

“The dam represents an engineered solution to the problem of water supply for 19th century Timaru and as such is an important component in the development of the region in the 19th century.”

“It is illegal to destroy or damage an archaeological/cultural site without an authority to do so from HNZPT,” the report states along with “there is potential that buried archaeological remains associated with the dam and its construction could be impacted”.

“...sources indicated that situated close the Pareora Dam during its construction ... was a smithy, a store for cement, an office for the engineer and mess room for the construction workers”.

“The locations of these components are not clear.”

The report says the council’s dam face removal proposal will result in the complete draining of the upstream reservoir making the site less desirable for swimmers, but the work will require gravel excavation to expose the foundations and “an extensive amount of concrete cutting to cut the concrete sections into 10 tonne blocks”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Warning signage at the start of the Pareora River Walkway which leads to the dam which is in a dangerously deteriorated condition. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

Other associated activities would include ground works for track creation and work pad on the south bank of the river; general gravel extraction within the river and earthworks along edge of river.

“Specialist reports indicate that the dam is in a deteriorated condition with sections of the crest missing, construction joints eroding and evidence of seepage flows through and beneath the structure occurring.

“The dive inspection revealed that the rock ledge on which the structure is founded is undercut from the downstream side in places raising concerns about the potential for these sections of the dam failing at some future time.

“This inspection also revealed the undermining of a concrete apron on the downstream side of the dam which either is or could become unstable and collapse.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Another Pareora River warning sign, this one at Evans Crossing which warns “when flooded turn around don’t drown”. Photo taken January 11, 2023.

If the dam face is not removed or council decides to repair the structure, the new dam safety regulations have potential to cause further issues.

A September 2022 email from Ben Anderton, of engineering consultants Riley, suggests the dam will be classified as low potential classification (PIC) which means it will have to be reviewed every five years.

However, to finalise the dam’s classification the council has to determine the volume of the reservoir (estimated at 90,000 cumecs by Environment Canterbury) and then have it classified and confirmed by a recognised engineer.

“There are currently no recognised engineer’s as Engineering NZ is still developing the assessment programme,” Anderton wrote.

“Riley does have staff who are likely to become Recognised Engineers once the process has been developed.

“Alternatively, lower the (4 metres) dam crest considerably to reduce the dam height and storage volume could be an option to reduce your ongoing obligations under the regulations.”

Anderton wouldn’t comment on how much lower the dam crest would need to be as Riley did not have a complete understanding of the reservoir volume.

Also under consideration is a cultural report prepared on behalf of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua as the Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga representing the tangata whenua who hold mana whenua and mana moana (traditional authority) over the Pureora River.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua supports the proposal to secure the safety of the dam structure on the basis that a number of outcomes that tangata whenua seek through the preparation of a consent are adopted and suitable conditions address matters such as: recognition of the importance of mahinga kai and the need to manage activities to avoid effects on water quality and mahinga kai habitats and the potential for accidental finds of cultural/archaeological material.