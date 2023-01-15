Good turnout for South Island Colgate Games

Just under 1000 young athletes attended this year’s South Island Colgate Games during the weekend.

An organiser of the 2023 South Island Colgate Games said they had “very good numbers” of young athletes attend the annual event during over the weekend.

Held in Timaru between January 13-15, just under 1000 young athletes from 62 clubs from throughout the motu flocked to Aorangi Stadium for a chance to win gold.

“They're very good numbers this year ... The sport is building up a bit, and with the recent Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games, that helps a bit,” Athletics Canterbury mid-South Canterbury sub-centre chairperson Helen Mackle said.

South Canterbury clubs sent 116 athletes to the event, and Mackle said the local South Canterbury clubs were “doing quite well” as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury olive oil success story was 20 years in the making and now the owners are selling for a well-deserved break

* Timaru woman's hobbies nurturing her mind, body and soul

* Brighter times for Pukaki tourism operator



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This year’s games were held at Aorangi Stadium in Timaru from January 13.-15.

The entries from South Canterbury included 28 competitors from the Geraldine club, 27 from Temuka, 11 from Waimate, and 50 from the South Canterbury club.

“There's a few getting into finals, and there's two or three medals,” Mackle said.

"We’ve had good numbers from the local clubs, and of course because it’s on home turf, you get ones that wouldn’t travel, but they come to this, which is great.

“Some kids have never competed in the games before, and they get their pendants, or they get their ribbons for being finalists for the top 8, and they’re wrapped, so it's good”.

The last time South Canterbury hosted the event was in 2018, as the southern edition of the Colgate Games were held in the South Island centres of Christchurch, Nelson, Invercargill, Dunedin and Timaru on a five-year rotation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Molly Michael, of Selwyn Athletic Club, cheering on her teammates in Timaru on Saturday.

Now in its 45th year, the games features athletes between the ages of 7-14, and Mackle said a celebration would be held for the 14-year-old’s on Sunday afternoon to “recognise their progression to senior athletes”.

“It’s sort of farewelling them from junior level, the athletes will get together in a group, and they'll march past everyone,” she said.

“And that’s what it’s about. It's all about encouraging them and having participation, and giving them the experience in the hope that they will continue.”

Mackle said one of the standout competitors at this year’s event was Australian athlete Maddyn Allison, who won the 14-year-old girls high jump competition with a jump of 1.73m, which was “very good for a 14-year-old”.

She said Allison was part of a team from Queensland that brought a handful of athletes over the ditch to compete in the 14-year-old age groups.

“They bring a team over, and they do a wee bit of travelling around the South Island and attend Colgate competitions,” she said.