Timaru looks set to host another unexpected cruise ship

The Seabourn Odyssey's second visit to Timaru on Monday could be followed by a larger cruise ship visit on Thursday.

Carrying 450 passengers, the Seabourn Odyssey’s last visit to Timaru was on December 15, 2022. It was the first of a record-breaking 12 cruise ship visits scheduled this summer.

The ship, sailing in from Port Chalmers, docked in PrimePort Timaru about 7.30am on Monday and was scheduled to leave for Kaikōura at 5.30pm.

Following the Seabourn Odyssey, according to PrimePort’s schedule, a bigger cruise ship - the Seven Seas Explorer - is expected to make an unscheduled stop on Thursday.

While PrimePort’s list of arrivals included the cruise ship as of Monday, Venture Timaru’s operations and destination manager Di Hay said the visit was not expected to be confirmed until Tuesday morning.

It would be sailing in from Lyttelton and docking in Timaru at 5.30am and is expected to leave for Port Chalmers at 6pm. The ship has the capacity to carry more than 1300 passengers and crew.

The ship was one of three ships that failed to comply with New Zealand's biofouling standards earlier in January and was not allowed to enter the country.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health manager Paul Hallett had earlier said the ship had higher than allowed levels of algae, barnacles, tube worms, and potential oysters present.

This would be the second unscheduled stop by a cruise ship in Timaru for the season, with the first being the Azamara Quest last week.

The Seven Seas Explorer will be visiting Timaru on Thursday.

Sailing under the flag of Malta, the Azamara Quest, carrying more than 800 passengers and crew, docked in PrimePort on January 12 and spent the day here before moving up north to Lyttelton and further north after that.

The passengers of the ship were disappointed with the change in plans as the ship was restricted from entering certain ports for not cleaning its biofouling.

Hallett said the Azamara Quest was instructed to have biofouling cleaned before it could visit special marine areas like Fiordland, the Bay of Islands and Akaroa.

“This has yet to take place, therefore the vessel has been restricted to approved ports only,” Hallett said.

The Ministry for Primary Industry’s website describes biofouling as “marine pests and diseases introduced to New Zealand on vessel hulls (biofouling) are a threat to our marine environment and resources”.

The vessel had barnacles, tubeworms, algae and hydroids, Hallett had said.