American 'overwhelmed' with offers of help from Kiwis after getting a flat tyre in Timaru

A Christchurch man who took to TikTok to express his gratitude for the offers of help he received when his car had a flat tyre in Timaru says he feels even more welcome in New Zealand.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Joshua Profit and his family travelled from Christchurch for the Colgate Games, held from January 13-15, and for a family weekend away.

“After the second day of the track meet [Saturday] we were wrapping up and came out to the car and saw that we had a flat tyre,” Profit said.

“I was about to go out and change the tyre when my wife reminded me that we have roadside assistance, so we called them, and they told us they would be there in 15 minutes.

“Within 15 minutes we had 10 or 12 people come up to us and ask us if we needed any help. It was one person after another checking in on us and asking us if we need help.”

He said he was told by someone that the flat tyre issue was also announced on the loudspeaker when he was watching his two children, Maiyah and Malaefou Profit, compete in the games.

Profit, who goes by the username @fatherprofit on TikTok, had originally shared his experience on the social media app. The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

The “support and care” the Profit family got from Kiwis during those 15 minutes felt “overwhelming” and “truly amazing”, he says.

“In the States, especially being black, you don't get the same kind of humanity you get here in New Zealand.

“If you go up to someone in the States and ask them ‘hey man, could you please help me with something?’ they either ignore you or tell you they can't help because they are busy or something.

“If you ask 10 people maybe one or two would be willing to help but here there are more people who are willing to help. The concern and offers to help from people in Timaru was overwhelming in the short time we were sitting there.”

Profit said his experience has made him feel more welcome in New Zealand than he already did when he rejoined his family in Christchurch in May last year.

“All the props for Timaru and New Zealand,” he says.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The crowd at the South Island Colgate Games at Trust Aoraki Athletics South Canterbury All Weather Track in Timaru on Saturday.

“I just wanted to say thank you, and thank you for the hospitality, the warm welcome and just overall engagement.”

However, the kind gestures did not stop just yet.

The family booked in an appointment at Tyre General in Washdyke on Monday to get their tyre fixed before heading back home.

“After we got packed up, I called up the place and asked them if we could come in early, and they were more than happy with it.

Joshua Profit/Supplied Joshua Profit pictured with his son Malaefou Profit.

“I think it was the owner who was sitting behind the desk, and he got it all sorted out for us right away. Everyone was so nice to us and even offered to help me repack some things in the car.”

Profit said life in Atlanta was hectic with heavy traffic, more people, higher crime rates and Buckhead, the district in Atlanta Profit’s from, is a place where most businesses are open 24x7.

But he says he has a seen a massive positive change in his work-life balance in New Zealand.

“It's the humanity and genuineness of people here.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Joshua Profit says the issue with the flat tyre was also announced on the loudspeaker during the Colgate Games.

“Here when someone says ‘thank you’ they really mean it and don't just say it because they need to say it.”

He says he’s never looked back after making the decision to come to New Zealand and the country has opened his eyes.

“What really struck out for me in New Zealand is how genuine people are. There are bad apples everywhere, but there are some good people too but in New Zealand the vast majority are good people.

“People need to understand being black in America is different to not being black in America. In New Zealand, I feel like I’m not an issue everywhere I go.

“Everyone genuinely wants to get to know you here and don't ask me ‘what are you doing here?’ or tell you ‘you’re not supposed be here’.”

Joshua Profit/Supplied Joshua Profit and his children at Caroline Bay on Monday.

What Profit is looking forward to most is seeing more people spread the positivity, and he already feels it’s spreading rapidly.

Donna, Profit’s wife, is a community coach for the Wharenui Gators Basketball Club in Christchurch and the Canterbury Rams.

The couple also run community based basketball camps for children to explore and grow the game of basketball and women’s basketball.

Profit also runs his own company, Greatness Incorporated, which includes motivational speaking, personal training and life coaching.