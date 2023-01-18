Timaru's Seaside Festival organisers hoping for 'bigger and better' festival for 2023

The sky above Caroline Bay was full of colour as kites soared through the air as part of the Seaside Festival in 2022.

Organisers of Timaru’s second Seaside Festival are hoping for a “bigger and better” event this year, building on from a successful inaugural event in 2022.

Event organiser Simon Carter said during the Venture Timaru-led festival, to be held from February 2 to 6, people can expect a “fairly similar” event to what was held previously, but some activities will grow in size and a new music event has been added.

“This year, we have really looked to build on from the positive first year we had,” Carter said.

“The kite display, which was well received last year, is back, so are the outdoor movies and this year we’ve added a new event called Music on the Bay.

“Families can come out for a picnic at the bay and enjoy music by two local artists - Liz Leroy and Steve Nally.”

Carter said the Music on the Bay was intended to run last year but was cancelled due to Covid-19. The Movies on the Bay, on Saturday, February 4, will play Moana and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Another new event added this year will be a giant beach dig, aimed at 6 to 15-year-olds and Carter said there will be a range of prizes to be found in Caroline Bay.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kites fly above Caroline Bay on Monday as part of Timaru's Seaside Festival in 2022.

The sand sculptures will be happening this year as well with new designs based on Caroline Bay, the penguins and Timaru. A sand castle building competition will be held throughout the duration of the festival.

“The Caroline Bay Association’s rides will be operating on Waitangi Weekend as well.

“The inflatable world was a success last year and this year has grown in size with more inflatables, so more activities can take place on them.”

“That’s the million-dollar question,” is what Carter said when asked how many people he hopes will visit or participate in the Seaside Festival this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured having a good time on the inflatables at Timaru’s inaugural Seaside Festival in 2022 is eight-year-old Patrick Newman.

“We were really happy with the number of people who visited the inaugural festival, and we’ll see how it goes this year with good weather and fewer restrictions on people,” he said.

Venture Timaru’s operations and destination manager Di Hay said they are running the event over five days including Waitangi Weekend and believe that’s “plenty of time to offer a range of activities and to attract visitors to town”.

“Last year the Kite Day was a real highlight, so we’re excited to have the kites back again as they’re an amazing spectacle and attract lots of people of all ages,” Hay said.

Hay said they expect the festival this year will be bigger and better because last year the festival was reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions, “so undoubtedly it will be bigger and better this year as we don’t have to contend with these now”.

Anyone wanting to get more information on the festival can visit the Seaside Festival’s social media page.