Young South Canterbury cricketers hitting the big time

Toby Clemett has made the New Zealand Māori Boys’ secondary school cricket team to play a Pasifika side in Auckland next week.

Young cricketing talent is being successfully tapped in South Canterbury.

Timaru’s Toby Clemett has been named in a New Zealand Māori boys’ secondary school cricket team to play a New Zealand Pasifika school side in Auckland next week and Pleasant Point’s Izzy Sharp has broken into international level spectacularly currently captaining the New Zealand under 19 women’s T20 side at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa.

“We like seeing young players get opportunities,” Cricket South Canterbury chief executive and operations manager Mark Medlicott said.

“Obviously what we’re doing is along the right path.”

READ MORE:

* Pleasant Point-Temuka to battle out South Canterbury cricket final

* Pleasant Point reigns supreme in South Canterbury T20 cricket

* Young cricketers converge on Timaru for tournament

* Former New Zealand wicketkeeper John Ward remembered by South Canterbury cricketers



Clemett, 18, a batter-wicketkeeper and of Ngati Aukawa descent from around Horowhenua-Kapiti on his father’s side, was set to play for the NZ Māori boy’s team last year but was prevented from doing so because of Covid-19 restrictions.

His frustrating wait has ended.

“I’m stoked. When I first heard about the team I put my thoughts to making it.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Toby Clemett has made the New Zealand Māori boys secondary school cricket team to play a Pasifika side in Auckland next week.

The NZ Māori school team will play a T20 match at Cornwall Park in Auckland and two others at the Parnell Cricket Club. Pasifika and Māori girls’ teams will also play matches.

“It’s a huge opportunity for him to be seen amongst some in the higher echelon,” Medlicott said.

Clemett started playing cricket as an eight -year-old and came through the Celtic club in Timaru. He has some cricketing pedigree. His father Nigel played for the Timaru club.

He said his grandfather, ‘Spooky’ Brown, a life member at the Celtic club, has been a big influence.

“He loves it, and he reckons he got me out one day. He likes to bring that up all the time.”

Clemett played junior representative cricket for South Canterbury and for the Timaru Boys’ High School First XI from year 9.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Toby Clemett said his grandfather, ‘Spooky’ Brown, a life member of Timaru’s Celtic Club, had been a big influence on him.

His highest score has been 154 in an under-15 representative match against Mid-Canterbury. He made his senior South Canterbury debut aged 16 in a Hawke Cup match against North Otago.

“I got a duck in my first innings and 48 in the second innings.”

Clemett has ended his school days at Timaru Boy’s High School and will soon begin studies in accounting and finance at Lincoln University.

Before then, he has a busy programme. On Saturday, he will turn out for the South Canterbury Hawke Cup side against Otago Country in Alexandra.

“I’ll get my baggy cap; you get it for playing five matches.”

Then it is on a plane to Auckland for the matches against the Pasifika team on Tuesday and Wednesday and back to Timaru to turn out for South Canterbury against Southland three days later.

Meanwhile, Stuff has been unable to contact Sharp in South Africa.

Supplied/Stuff Izzy Sharp, (blonde hair, in middle front row), captain of the under 19 New Zealand women's T20 cricketers with other members of the team currently playing in South Africa.

Medlicott said Sharp, a batter and former Craighead Diocesan School student, had travelled to Christchurch for the past five years to play in the Christchurch senior women’s competition in which she had been top run scorer.

“She has finished at Craighead and has got a professional contract to play for the Canterbury Magicians.”

He said she was a cricketer on the rise.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Izzy Sharp photographed in 2016 when she was aged 11 and playing multiple sports.

Others in the under-19 New Zealand team include White Ferns stars Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. The trio featured in last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while Jonas and Plimmer were also part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

NZ Cricket said Sharp’s selection, as well as those of Emma McLeod (Central Districts), Tash Wakelin (Northern Districts) and Kate Chandler (Wellington), was due to being amongst the top run scorers across both the one day and T20 competitions at the national under-19 tournament.