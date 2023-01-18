Family of fisherman who went missing in South Canterbury asks public to keep an eye out for his boat

The family of missing Timaru pastor Lionati Fotofili, 44, known as Lio, is asking members of the public to look out for this boat.

Family and friends of a Tongan pastor who went missing at a South Canterbury river mouth 20 days ago have not given up in their search for him, and have asked members of the community to look out for his boat.

Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, known as Lio, was reported missing at the mouth of the Ōpihi River, in the early hours of December 30, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

Born in Tonga, he is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old, is the pastor of Timaru’s Church of Tonga, and was fishing for his congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

An active search for Fotofili resumed that morning, police confirmed, but that was scaled back on January 2.

Supplied Lionati Fotofili went missing at the Ōpihi River mouth on December 30, 2022.

However, family and friends have continued to look for Fotofili, scouring river beds and coastlines across South Canterbury.

Family spokesperson Anna Leger said the family wanted to release a photo of the green plastic boat/dinghy Fotofili was in on the night he disappeared, and asked people to look out for it.

“At the weekend, it was the first time the family had covered the Hinds area,’’ she said.

While they searched the Hakatere/Ashburton River, Leger said many of the locals had not heard about the items being searched for so had decided to release a photo of the dinghy and encouraged people to look out for it.

“We don’t want the boat back, just if it’s been picked up we’re interested in the location the boat has collect from.’’

She said as the family search continues. It has been assisted by groups from Multicultural Aoraki, Alliance Smithfield Timaru, and the Te Aitarakihi Trust who had been ‘’a phenomenal support’’.

The family also asked that members of the public continue to report sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere (Te Waihora), “specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, blue New South Wales league shorts’’.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Leger said people were also welcome to contact her with reports of sightings, or other information, or if they wanted to help, via email: annaleger7773@gmail.com or Katy at Multicultural Aoraki at katy.houstoun@multiculturalaoraki.org.nz.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing the Ōpihi River mouth.

A police media spokesperson said Fotofili’s disappearance remained an open case.

“Police are currently reviewing our search options,’’ the spokesperson said.

“It does not appear that any official search has resumed.’’