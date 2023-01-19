Curfew suspended for defendant to attend charity shearing event

Jack Philip Gordon was disqualified from driving for one year and a day when he admitted drink-driving for the fourth time in the Timaru District Court.

A Temuka man won a brief special event curfew relief from a community detention sentence for drink-driving when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

Jack Philip Gordon was caught drink-driving for a fourth time in Temuka on August 20, 2022, recording 590mcg on the breathalyser.

Judge Brian Callaghan said during sentencing it was seven years since Gordon was last convicted of drink-driving.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to three months’ community detention, nine months’ supervision and disqualified from driving for one year and one day by Judge Callaghan, who also imposed a curfew of 9pm-5am.

Gordon’s lawyer, Kelly Beazley, successfully sought special permission for a three-day curfew exemption from 5am, February 3, to 9pm February 6, so the defendant could participate in a charity shearing event ‘Shear for a Cause’ at Wohelo Station, Central Otago.