Supermarket chain announces new opening date for new Timaru store

Countdown has announced a new opening date for its new 3900m² store in Timaru at a major retail complex on the outskirts of the town.

A Countdown spokesperson on Wednesday said they are looking forward to welcoming customers into its brand-new, state-of-the-art Countdown Timaru North store at Showgrounds Hill development in early March 2023.

It was originally hoped the new store would open in August, but that was pushed out to November.

Then supermarket later indicated the store was expected to open in December, however two months before that it reported it was working to confirm a date with the developer as the opening date had “unfortunately been further delayed”.

A spokesperson said staff had been notified of the delay and the Church St store would remain open until the day before the opening of the store at the Showgrounds.

Countdown announced plans to close its Church St store in June, and said the decision had been made to close the store because of the significant cost of fixing the building’s deteriorating condition.

At the time, it said the closure would align with the opening of the new store enabling a smooth transition for staff wanting to relocate.

The spokesperson on Wednesday said “from a beautiful bakery to a stunning produce section and dedicated food-to-go areas, the new store will offer customers the best of a Countdown shopping experience in a fresh, modern space.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A Countdown spokesperson on Wednesday said they look forward to opening its new store in early March 2023. Pictured is the progress at Showgrounds Hill development on Tuesday.

“The store will also have a number of sustainability features including electronic shelf labels to reduce paper use, EV chargers for customers, a transcritical refrigeration system (which use natural refrigerants), and doors on milk and dairy fridges to help reduce energy use.”

The new Timaru North store is the first store expected to open to at the development, with its developer, Redwood Group, recently given the green light to open the first stage of the complex before an access intersection is completed.

Previously, the land use consent conditions stated stage one of the development could not open until Redwood Group had completed construction of an intersection at Grants Rd and SH1/Evans St.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Progress at Showgrounds Hill development as pictured on Tuesday.

However, a request to change the conditions of the consent was rubber-stamped by the Timaru District Council in December – paving the way for the first stage of the retail complex to open before the access intersection has been completed.

The new condition states, although the permanent intersection still needs to be constructed, “in the event that some retail is operational prior to the completion of stage one, an interim intersection solution to allow for only stage one shall firstly be constructed by the consent holder...”

The latest changes to the consent come four months after the council approved other changes requested by the developer. The requests included the relocation of a planned food and beverage area and a request to change the height and width of signage.