Cruise ship Seven Seas Explorer confirmed to visit Timaru

A 224-metre-long cruise ship has been confirmed to make an unscheduled stop in Timaru on Thursday.

Sailing from Lyttelton, The Seven Seas Explorer will dock at PrimePort Timaru at 8am and will depart at 6pm with its next port of call being Port Chalmers.

Venture Timaru’s operations and destination manager Di Hay said Timaru has been able to cope with the increase in visits from cruise ships.

When asked how much the scheduled and unscheduled cruise ships visits will help Timaru's businesses, Hay said “we’ll get a better idea of this when we see our data reports on spending after the visits, but at this stage, we are getting enquiries from passengers, and we’re directing them into the CBD for shopping, and they’re turning up back at the cruise ship with shopping bags, so definitely some are buying from our shops.

“In addition, they’re also calling into cafés for coffees and snacks, plus when they take the local tours, this supports these businesses.

“We’ve got our usual cruise offering, so same as before.

“There are a couple of people still on holiday and unable to offer tours at short notice, but from next week the independent tours will all be up and running again.”

Hay said it was encouraging Timaru businesses to make the passengers feel welcome, so it makes their time here more memorable.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff The Seabourn Odyssey docked in PrimePort Timaru on Monday morning.

“Try putting a sign in your window to welcome them or on a sandwich board out the front of your business,” Hay said.

“Take time to have a chat if you can, and you might be able to help with directions, or suggestions of what they can do while here.

“Overall, the passengers we’ve been talking to so far say the locals have been super friendly and helpful, and that’s awesome to hear. They’re loving their time in Timaru District.”

Hospitality New Zealand South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said in previous years ships scheduled to dock in Timaru have been unable to do so but the hospitality sector were glad it's the opposite this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury branch president for Hospitality New Zealand Kristy Phillips said they have received positive feedback from crew and passengers. (File photo)

“I’m glad we have been able to welcome them,” Phillips said.

“Firstly it's great to see the work put in by PrimePort to host the ships in Timaru. because without them we wouldn't been getting the visitors we have.

“It's always a privilege to welcome new visitors to our district and our members do well in making sure they feel welcome.”

Phillips said it had received positive feedback not just from the cruise ship passengers but the crew members as well.

She added that although the passengers have paid for food and drink services onboard the ship, they have still kept the hospitality industry in Timaru busy.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said its “always fantastic” to welcome additional international visitors to Timaru. (File photo) ​​​

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said its “always fantastic to welcome additional international visitors to Timaru and to have an opportunity to showcase our wonderful town”.

“Many more people have been visiting our local retailers and cafés with some additional spend. The vibrancy created by cruise visitors is welcomed.”

The Timaru Artisans Farmers Market have organised a Cruise Market from 9am to 12pm on Thursday at 3, George St.

The ship was one of three ships that failed to comply with New Zealand's biofouling standards earlier in January and was not allowed to enter the country.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health manager Paul Hallett had earlier said the ship had higher than allowed levels of algae, barnacles, tube worms, and potential oysters present.

This would be the second unscheduled stop by a cruise ship in Timaru for the season, with the first being the Azamara Quest last week.