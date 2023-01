One person is in hospital after being assaulted in the Timaru CBD on Wednesday.

A person has been taken to hospital and another is in custody after an alleged assault in Timaru’s CBD.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to Station St in the centre of town about 1.15pm on Wednesday as a person was assaulted.

One person was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

St John has been approached for comment.