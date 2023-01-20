Informal racing proving popular as club looks to attract more members

Yachties at the informal racing in Caroline Bay on Sunday.

The Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club are looking for ways to attract new members, and a series of informal races is proving a popular way to get people out on the water.

Club member Simon Boys organised an informal race on Sunday, the second he had organised for the club, after getting positive feedback following the first race back in October.

“The aim of it was for club to be attractive for new members and everything we do is with that in mind,” Boys said.

Boys came up with the idea for the informal racing after taking part in the North Island Sprints Championship in October last year organised by the Rotorua Yacht Club.

“I have participated in it twice and last year I won in my section. I really liked the format of the races there, and I offered that to the club in Timaru and that’s how it started.”

He said the club are always looking to attract new members to join in to learn how to sail and hopes the informal races will play a part in that.

“The great thing about sailing is that cost is not a barrier, it’s friendly and people of any physical ability can learn how to sail.”

He said when people join, they can usually use the club’s boats and later, most people start enjoying it and end up buying their own boats.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Simon Boys, centre, and Melissa, left, and Gillian O’Connor at the informal racing on Sunday.

“We have had boats that have been passed down from member to member for generations,” Boys said.

“Our oldest member is in his late 70s and the youngest start off between eight and 10 years old.”

In the coming days, the club will be sending volunteers and a patrol boat to Sail GP in Lyttelton, with four of their young sailors having the opportunity to participate in the racing.

“The race [on Sunday] was about members doing the maximum amount manoeuvres in a short time and plus it was also some members warming up for other races they are taking part in,” Boys said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Brianna Lister and Andrew Miller racing at Caroline Bay.

“We were encouraging some of our intermediate members to participate as they would get to train with senior members.

“It's quite a friendly, community-based racing rather than serious training.”

Boys said the races also helped members learn and practice all the techniques they would do in a real race in a condensed timeframe.

“Otherwise the techniques would take many weeks of training,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cameron Lister and Raymond Miller lean into it.

About eight sailors took part in the informal race on Sunday ranging from experienced senior racers to intermediate and “everyone in-between”.

Boys said what attracted people to the informal racing is that there is no significant cost to take part.

“It's quite a skilful thing to take part in. It's where you can learn new skills with sailing and also improve on the skills you already have, and the social atmosphere helps too.

Boys said the members have already requested him to organise another informal racing day, but he says a date hasn’t been set in stone yet.