Restrictions imposed due to elevated fire risk in parts of South Canterbury

South Canterbury has now been moved into a restricted fire season where permits are required for any outdoor fire. Pictured is part of the Mackenzie Country near Lake Tekapo. (File photo)

A number of areas in South Canterbury have been moved into a restricted fire season as of Friday, meaning a permit will be required to light outdoor fires.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Mid South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said that the new measures reflected the elevated fire danger caused by persistent hot, windy conditions and drying vegetation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has imposed restrictions on the Ashburton High Country, Mackenzie Basin High Country, and Hakataramea Valley.

There is already a complete ban on setting off fireworks in the whole of the Mackenzie Basin, while there is a permanent-restricted fire season in the Geraldine Forest Zone, Waimate Forest Zone and on all public conservation land.

“The locals understand that there is a permanent risk of wildfire in this area, and we have been fielding requests to put restrictions in place so that visitors are made aware of the danger and can avoid accidentally starting a fire,” he said.

Hands said some types of fire, such as hangi and camp stoves, are still allowed in a restricted fire season provided people follow all the guidance on the www.checkitsalright.nz website.

“That site is also the place to quickly find out whether any kind of outdoor fire is allowed in any location, whether a permit is required, and get advice on how to use fire safely,” Hands said.

“Farmers who applied for a permit to light a land management fire would find it was processed swiftly.”