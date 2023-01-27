Spy piano used for secret mail in WWII got its 'wonderful sound' in South Canterbury

South Canterbury woman Jenny Kellahan tells the story of her historic piano that dates back to World War II.

A story of World War II heroism by a teenage Jewish girl in Germany is wrapped up in a piano in South Canterbury, but who was she?

Geraldine resident Jenny Kellahan now owns the “medium grand” that came combined with a story of wartime tragedy and triumph of assisting the Underground with secret messages in an effort to thwart the Nazis and the Gestapo.

The mystery surrounds her identity as the Timaru man, Stuart Croft, now 84, who listened to her tale on several occasions over 20 years ago while tuning the piano, can now no longer remember her name or locate it in his business records. It is believed she settled in Ohoka, North Canterbury, where she taught music for the rest of her life.

The Holocaust centre of New Zealand is keen find out more, especially with Friday being United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

READ MORE:

* World War II Bletchley Park code breaker dies aged 100

* Age no barrier for 93-year-old piano playing Timaru woman

* Coronavirus: Man who saved lives during World War II died of Covid-19 trying to be at wife's deathbed



Kellahan, in her 70s, has been playing piano since she was five, and said “it is a fantastic story”.

“So it turned out the little Jewish girl, her father, a businessman, had bought her this piano for her 16th birthday in 1937 (in Stuttgart).

“Then in 1939 the war broke out. Her family were thrown into the concentration camps, but because she was an accomplished pianist at the age of 18 they kept her and she had to entertain the Nazis and the Gestapo.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jenny Kellahan plays her beloved medium grand piano that survived World War II.

“All was fine, but what they didn't know was that she was working for the Underground and so whenever she heard conversations, you know how they show off when they're drinking and hanging around a piano, she would write it down...”

Notes would be folded up and put in three little holes especially put in the underneath of the piano's main body.

“Pianos don't normally have those and so she would tuck the little messages in there. You can just sort of stand there and hook them out. She got a lot of information to the underground which was great.”

Kellahan said the lid was the key to letting the Underground know if there were messages to be retrieved.

Croft can remember being told that lid up was a sign of a message waiting to be picked up.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The roughly made holes that were used to place messages in the piano for the Underground during World War II.

“Then the Allies started bombing and this place where her piano was was one of those buildings with really high roofs and the Germans had things like paintings and statues. It was a real flash place.

“When the bombing occurred the building was flattened and she was thrown in the concentration camp. She managed to survive the camp and cobbered up with another young Jewish boy. When the camp was liberated she walked barefooted and starving all the way back to Stuttgart to search through the rubble of the building. Apparently there was a large tapestry that had fallen down in the bombing and when they eased the edge of it up the piano was underneath, hardly scratched.

“It was just like a bloody miracle. All she wanted to do was find that piano.”

At the end of the war, the woman and the young man who befriended her in the concentration camp, came to New Zealand as refugees and settled in Canterbury.

Kellahan said the piano came with them and “she just spent the rest of her life teaching people to play”.

Kellahan said she's been told “smudgey marks” under the lid were residue from the bombs.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jenny Kellahan demonstrates how messages were left in the piano for the Underground during World War II.

“Stuart did the piano up for me and try as he would, he couldn't get the smudgey marks out and it's something to do with the bombs and it sort of makes it a bit more authentic that it is still there.”

Kellahan said the woman's husband died and she was well into her 90s and had to go into a home.

She said to Stuart 'I've got to find a home for my piano' and Stuart said 'I know the person that would just look after it and love it' so that's when I bought it off Stuart.

“It's got a wonderful sound. It's got a lovely deep bass which I love. I love the bass coming in.

“I probably don't play it as much as I should because the gardens occupy such a lot of time.

“I was just so proud. I thought oh with what that woman went through I'll give it a forever home. My family have been told they are never allowed to sell it. It has just got to stay in the family.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The medium grand piano that survived World War II in its forever home in South Canterbury.

“This poor wee soul because she was so malnourished by her time at the concentration camp that she was never able to have children so she had nobody to leave it to. I was nearly crying when Stuart was telling me about her and all that she had been through.”

Kellahan said she decided to tell the story after her 70th birthday and had to play a couple of tunes.

“I don't know how it came about but somehow we started talking about the piano so I told them and they all stood open-mouthed and said this has just got to be put in print.

“You don't need to die and the story never gets told,” they told me.

“I keep looking at it and imagining her playing it in this building and I think well Ha Ha Germans you didn't know what she was really up to.

“Stuart was marvellous. He stripped it, completely took it to bits so they could do the work.

“The French polishing has brought out the (Rosewood) grain in the piano and honestly it did not look that good before this was done.

“The value of it doesn't matter. I'm just so proud to own it and it is not for sale.”

Do you know who the woman was? Email editor@timaruherald.co.nz