Pareora shooting trial for three Mongols gang members begins in Timaru

A man was shot in South Canterbury by a trio of Mongols gang members who travelled from Christchurch to intimidate the victim, it was alleged as a trial began in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus, in her opening submission, told the jury the three defendants, Layne Ford, Thomas Marshall and Dylan Wheeler, were each facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in an incident in Abbott Rd, Pareora on July 10, 2021.

"All three entered the property and confronted Jacob Geels," McManus said to the jury made up of six men and six women at the start of the trial before Judge Stephen O'Driscoll.

McManus said a short time later Geels, who lived in a sleepout at the property where at least four other people lived, was shot at, at least three times with one hitting him in the buttock.

McManus said Geels was an acquaintance of the Road Knights gang and known to one of the defendants, Ford.

The Crown's opening said the three men initially went to another address, a known Road Knights place, when they arrived in Pareora about 1.08pm but left there a relatively short time later.

Geels was soon confronted by the three men, all wearing Mongols patches "designed to intimidate", McManus said, with one being armed with a .22 firearm and another wielding a machete.

"An eyewitness will say the person with the firearm was in the front passenger seat when they left."

McManus said a number of people heard shots and called police. When police arrived an immediate search found spent and unspent shells and blood in the garage and on the sleepout deck along with a blood trail to a caravan where a number of firearms - include two .22 guns - were located. Geels, who could walk, but required treatment at Timaru and Christchurch hospitals, was later charged, convicted and jailed over the firearms charges related to the find.

Forensic testing of the shells by ESR (Environmental Science and Research) were that the .22 firearms found at the Pareora address did not wound Geels.

One of the defendants, Ford, was subject to GPS tracking at the time and McManus said the trio were all located and arrested when police raided the Mongols headquarters on Main South Rd, Burnham.

McManus told the jury the case could trigger strong emotions with all its gang connections, but asked the members to put emotions aside and make their decision on the evidence.

McManus also said the Crown did not need to prove which of the defendant's shot the victim because of "party liability" in that the others intentionally aided or assisted the principal offender and that could be being encouraged by words or conduct or both.

The Crown's claim was while only one had the firearm, the two others were there for support and encouragement.

"They exited the car together, they were all wearing their gang patches and all confronted the defendant together."

McManus also said the trio acted with common intent of intimidating Geels.

The trial recommences at 10am on Tuesday and according to Judge O'Driscoll will run until early or middle of next week.