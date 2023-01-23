Craigmore Sustainables announces two major appointments

Farming, horticulture, and forestry company Craigmore has announced two appointments to the company of people with backgrounds holding important roles in other companies.

Reuben Casey has been appointed Craigmore’s chief operating officer while Con Williams is to join as the company’s new general manager in the horticulture division.

Craigmore chief executive Che Charteris said Casey brings outstanding experience to the role of chief operating officer.

Casey is moving to Craigmore after working for Kathmandu for 12 years, being the company's chief executive for two of those. He has also held positions at TaylorMade Adidas Golf, and Meridian Energy, Charteris said.

“There are a lot of similarities between Kathmandu and Craigmore – a reliance on empowered teams spread around the country, the need to drive sustainability and develop and operate strong systems,” he said.

“We are looking forward to Reuben making a valuable contribution to our mission to grow the best of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Casey said he was excited to join Craigmore and help the company excel even more.

“I am excited to contribute to Craigmore's purpose, which is to produce food and fibre that is sought after around the world,” he said.

“Craigmore leads the way in sustainable practices, benefits our rural communities, has great people and strong values.”

Williams is joining in late February from MyFarm, where he is currently General Manager Investments, and prior to this, was ANZ Bank’s Agri Economist.

”I look forward to joining the Craigmore team, overseeing Craigmore’s apple, kiwifruit and vineyard teams,” he said.

Charteris said the company has reached “well over” $1 billion of capital over the past two years.

“More importantly, we have been nationally recognised for our dairy sustainability programme, built a stunning forestry estate and transformed farmland in Central Hawke’s Bay into one of New Zealand’s iconic apple orchards,” he said.

“The New Zealand investor base remains very important to Craigmore, and we have exciting plans in place to raise more capital domestically over the course of the next 12 months.”

Craigmore Sustainables was established in 2009 by two New Zealand family farmers – Forbes Elworthy and Mark Cox. Elworthy and his wife Bridget took over Craigmore Station, 25 minutes from Timaru, in 2003.