Dead beaked whale found washed up south of Timaru

Steph Grant comes across many weird and wonderful sea creatures on her regular coastal Timaru walks, and her discovery on Sunday was no different.

Grant was taking her regular route along the South Canterbury coastline, north of Ellis Rd, when she came across a dead, beached beaked whale.

She took a photo and sent it to DOC, her actions praised by the organisation which says people need to send in any information they have on strandings as not a lot is known about beaked whales.

“I’m a regular walker up to Jack’s Point, and it was such a low tide on Sunday, that I could walk along the beach,’’ Grant said.

In the distance she saw an object and thought ‘that’s a huge seal’.

However, on closer inspection she discovered it was either a whale, or a dolphin.

“It was big, and there were quite a few people about looking.’’

In the past she has discovered penguins and seals on the beach.

DOC Geraldine senior ranger biodiversity Ian Fraser said tissue samples have been taken from the beaked whale.

“We’re not certain which species of beaked whale it is at this stage,’’ he said.

The 3.55-metre male whale was discovered on the high-tide mark and washed back out to sea on the tide on Sunday night, he said.

“It may wash back in and if it does, we will look to bury it appropriately.’’

The cause of death was unknown, but there were several bite marks on the carcass that the organisation thinks may have come from a shark or orca, he said.

“We were in contact with mana whenua to ensure appropriate protocols were followed.’’

Beaked whales are a family of deep-water species that usually live in the open ocean.

They are rarely seen at sea, and little is known about them, with new species still being discovered.

Most of what is known about them comes from strandings, so it is important any that are found on the beach are reported to DOC.

At least 12 species have been recorded in New Zealand and they are found washed up around New Zealand from time-to-time.

Anyone who comes across a dead or stranded whale or other marine mammals is asked to call the DOC hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).