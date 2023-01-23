Health warning in place as high levels of feacal bacteria present in samples from Lake Aviemore

A health warning has been issued due to high levels of faecal bacteria found in samples in Lake Aviemore. (File photo)

Medical Officer of Health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Te Whatu Ora, Dr Matthew Reid said the health warning from Te Mana Ora (Community and Public Health) unit was issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken at the lake at Waitangi and at Te Akatarawa.

“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens,” he said.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa, Reid said.

“In most cases, the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or Salmonella infection.”

If fish were eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking, and people gathering Mahinga Kai should do extra research, he said.

Monitoring of the sites will continue, and the public will be advised when the sites are safe for recreational use, and sites where water quality was affected were listed on the Environment Canterbury’s Website.