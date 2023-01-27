Brothers hope new venture will help to bring more spark to Timaru's nightlife

Brothers Carlos (left) and Levi Field are partners in Timaru’s latest bar/nightclub.

Two Timaru brothers are hoping to add some spark into Timaru’s nightlife with their new business venture.

Carlos Field, 26, and Levi Field, 29, have just opened their bar and nightclub, the Boiler House, in the former Barkode Wine Bar and Function Centre in the Royal Arcade.

“When we were younger there were five nightclubs in Timaru,” Carlos said.

“There’s only been one the last couple of years. Things have died out. Our main goal is to bring the town back to life.”

The brothers were not fazed by starting up with possible tougher economic times looming.

“You never know when is the right time to start a business.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Boiler House has an industrial style.

The Boiler House, as they have named their new venture, has been styled with an industrial underground bunker look.

“We’re into the industrial basement vibe,” Carlos said.

The Fields signed a contract 17 months ago to lease the premises.

Since then, most nights they have toiled to bring the long empty night spot up to the standard and style they wanted, while keeping their own plastering (Carlos) and engineering (Levi) businesses operating.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Fields say cocktails will be a speciality at their new night spot.

“We built it from scratch, apart from sparkies and builder, we did about 95% of the work. It needed a brand new bathroom, we built a new bar.

“We’ve probably put in between 4000 and 5000 hours of labour.”

They were confident the business would succeed.

“I think we fill a gap,” Carlos said.

“When people come in here and see the potential they will be surprised. We hit full capacity, 125 people, on our first night last Saturday.”

The Boiler House is licenced to open until 3am and is opening three nights a week, more as a jazz lounge bar on Thursdays and Fridays and a nightclub with a DJ and dress code on Saturdays.