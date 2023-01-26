Two people in hospital after crash on SH1 near Timaru

Two people are understood to be injured in a crash south of Timaru. (File photo)

Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash south of Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to the incident on State Highway 1 and Timaru Pareora Highway, near the intersection of Half Chain Rd, at 1.58pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said two people required help from St John.

Fire crews from Timaru, St Andrews and Washdyke were attending.

A police spokesperson said it was unclear how many cars were involved.

“Looks like a nurse who was on site is treating two people,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 1.58pm.

“We responded with two ambulances and one operations manager.

“Two patients in serious and moderate condition were taken to Timaru Hospital via two ambulances.”

Motorists should expect delays.